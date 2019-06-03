3 Things to Do In Oak Lawn, Dallas

The Sawyer

Oak Lawn is an upscale Dallas neighborhood that is particularly known for its LGBT community. The neighborhood is mostly populated by young professionals and has tons to offer in terms of food, nightlife, and culture. If you are trying to take a romantic stroll, go shopping, find an incredible meal, or simply grab a drink - Oak Lawn offers it all.

The neighborhood has been celebrating the Pride parade since 1972 and has represented a meaningful “counterculture” of Dallas since the 1960s. This makes it an interesting mix of young professionals and older “hippies” that make the neighborhood truly unique. You’ll find some incredible modern condos and apartments here, and plenty of interesting businesses and attractions to check out.

1 . Take A Stroll at Turtle Creek Park

Dallas is often known for its skyscrapers and modern architecture, but Oak Lawn does offer relief from the concrete and glass that tends to populate metropolitan cities. A little oasis of nature lies in the neighborhood and it’s called Turtle Creek Park. It’s the perfect place to go on a jog, bike ride, or walk the dog. While there are many trails/paths along Dallas, few offer the gorgeous waterfront view you’ll find here. Make an afternoon of strolling across the park grounds, and be sure to check out the bronze Robert E. Lee statue.

2 . Dine at The Rosewood Mansion

These days, there is no shortage of 5-star hotels and luxury restaurants. However, the Rosewood Mansion is a must-see, as it’s arguably one of the most iconic hotels in Texas. The luxury hotel is home to one of the nation’s most celebrated restaurants, according to Food and Wine. If that isn’t enough, the Mansion also offers unique European-style architecture that dazzles locals and visitors alike. The Rosewood Mansion was originally a private residence that was owned by a cotton baron. Now, it’s the perfect place to stop by for a cocktail or take someone special for a romantic, exquisite dinner.

3 . Congregate At The Cosmic Cafe

This Indian-influenced cafe boasts the reputation of one of the most critically acclaimed vegetarian restaurants in the city. Outside of the great food, one of the most appealing aspects of Cosmic Cafe is the incredible murals featured on the outside of the restaurant. The cafe resonates with locals, as it’s much less pretentious and unassuming than many nearby restaurants. The diverse menu can also appeal to anyone, as Cosmic Cafe serves delightful pizzas, falafel, veggie tacos, and more. It’s also more than a restaurant! The Cosmic Cafe offers weekly activities centering around yoga, meditation, and more. That’s why it’s considered one of Oak Lawn’s most essential businesses and has serving locals over the past two decades.