Neighborhood Guide: Lakewood, Dallas

Lakewood, Dallas is a gorgeous neighborhood in the northeast region of Dallas. There are approximately 34,000 people who call this neighborhood home. If you are thinking about moving to Lakewood, then there are some key things that you should know about this quaint little community. Here is a quick guide to moving to Lakewood, Dallas.

The Neighborhood Borders White Rock Lake

The name “Lakewood” wasn’t chosen at random. Lakewood actually borders a lovely 1,254-acre lake. White Rock Lake is a popular destination among residents and has trails bordering the water. You’ll find people walking, running or biking along the trails throughout the day. It’s a great spot to get some exercise or to just have a nice Sunday picnic. It also provides many scenic views, both for the water and the Dallas skyline. If you are someone who likes to live by the water or has a boat, then White Rock Lake could be the perfect neighborhood for you.

A Terrific Place to Raise Kids

There are several reasons why Lakewood is a great neighborhood for young families. First of all, Lakewood has plenty of peaceful, winding roads that are lined with beautiful trees and houses. There are also plenty of high-quality apartment buildings in the neighborhood, offering amenities that are perfect for families. Finally, there are some excellent public and private school options in the neighborhood. Schools such as Woodrow Wilson High School, Lakehill Preparatory School, and Dallas Academy all have excellent reputations and are great options for your children.

Shop and Dine at the Lakewood Shopping Center

The Lakewood Shopping Center is a great place for shopping and dining. Many people in Lakewood frequent this pleasant shopping mall to buy essential items for their homes, clothing, and jewelry. The Lakewood Shopping Center also has a number of excellent restaurants which are very popular amongst residents of the neighborhood. Kozy Kitchen is a super popular choice for breakfast and brunch. The restaurant offers terrific food and desserts with a beautiful ambiance. If you like to spend a weekend shopping, the Lakewood Shopping Center will become a go-to spot if you move to the neighborhood.

Lakewood has a Beautiful Country Club

The Lakewood Country Club is exceptionally beautiful and features a full 18-hole golf course. If you love golfing and want a course nearby, you will love the convenience of this country club. This country club has been in Lakewood for over 100 years, and it is an integral part of the neighborhood. The clubhouse has an amazing pool, which is the perfect place to cool off during the hot Dallas summers. The pool has a diving board and a waterslide and is a great place, making it a great place to bring kids. The Lakewood Country Club is one of the premier perks of living in the area.

More Liberal than Many of Dallas’ Other Neighborhoods

The state of Texas is known for being mostly conservative. However, you can find many people in Lakewood who lean more liberal politically. So, if you are a Democrat or a more left-leaning Republican, then you may find that Lakewood is a much better fit for you than many of the other neighborhoods in Dallas.