3 Things to Do in Knox-Henderson, Dallas

Magnolia Off Henderson

While there are numerous compelling neighborhoods in Dallas, Knox-Henderson is one of the hottest in the city. The area is known to be pedestrian-friendly, which draws in tons of young people.

This is a rarity for Dallas, but the fact that there are many single-level buildings in Knox-Henderson that build its character. The neighborhood has a reputation of being a cozy and family-friendly neighborhood to call home. The bustling street activity is charming without being overwhelming. This is due to the fact that the neighborhood has a small-town feel that many neighborhoods in Dallas cannot replicate. If you have just moved into the area, and are looking to get to know the area, here are some of our favorite things to do in Knox-Henderson.

1 . Try Out The Toulouse

Yes, Dallas is known for having tons of amazing restaurants. However, the Toulouse Cafe and Bar is truly unique and offers a style and ambiance you won’t find just anywhere in Dallas. This spot is Paris-themed and offers that classic Europe street-side seating. You won’t find many cooler places to grab a bite in Dallas.

It’s the perfect place to grab a meal or drink with a close friend during good weather. If you’re a seafood fan, try out the Toulouse’s mussels, one of their more popular dishes. The chic restaurant also even offers some great Belgian dishes, as well. If you want to stray away a bit from the Tex-Mex, give this restaurant a try.

2 . Shop At Dolly Python

When it comes to fashion, we all want more options. One of the best vintage clothing stores in the area, Dolly Python. Here you’ll find a variety of antiques that can spruce up an apartment. The store has even won multiple awards for its unique selection since it opened in 2005.

Dolly Python offers a little bit of everything. You’ll find cowboy boots, motorcycle gear, and combat boots on one part of the store. Turn around and you’ll find great upscale clothing pieces for both men and women. The shop is known as a cult-favorite among locals and has survived the many changes in the neighborhood for over a decade. Whether you are searching for a vintage frock, mid-century furniture, or jewelry, Dolly Python will probably have some options for you.

3 . Chill At Cochran Park

We all know that living in a big city can take its toll, and it’s only natural (no pun intended) to look for some outdoor serenity every now and then. If you want to breathe in some fresh Texas air, Cochran Park is one of the best parts of Knox-Henderson. Established in 1926, Cochran Park is a great place to get outside.

While there are many parks in Dallas that often fill up during the weekends, Cochran Park is tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Many love the silence and solitude that can be found here. Whether you are planning a picnic date, going for a jog, or simply want to let the dogs run around, you’ll have space for it here. If you have kids, there’s a playground here as well.