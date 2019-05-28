Neighborhood Guide: Knox-Henderson, Dallas

Magnolia off Henderson

Knox-Henderson is a trendy neighborhood nestled between Uptown, Lower Greenville and Highland Park. It’s named for the two primary roads that connect over Highway 75, Henderson to the East and Knox to the West. Unlike some of Dallas’ other popular neighborhoods, Knox-Henderson is mostly made up of single-level retail all along the two-lane street which is great for walkability. You will find a great quality of life living amongst an up-and-coming neighborhood and good people. You can’t beat this cute little pedestrian-friendly area since you have shops, bars and restaurants all so close that boast a cozy and comfortable vibe.

Walk It Out

Despite the busy intersections, its proximity to a major highway and Downtown Dallas, the Knox-Henderson neighborhood still feels intimate and secluded. Best of all, it’s easily accessible, and walkable. It’s common to see people out and about enjoying the day, jogging to Katy Trail or getting their steps in. Katy Trail is an old railroad route turned into 3.5-mile paved path with beautiful landscaping that is popular in this area. It’s a favored destination for all Dallas residents, but living in Knox-Henderson you have direct access, and can potentially walk here.

Delicious Dining

Knox-Henderson has dining options to fit all tastes and budgets. Whether you’re wanting an epic, budget-friendly burger from The Porch, or a French bistro charcuterie board from Up on Knox, there is lots to choose from in this area. The Old Monk has been an anchor in the neighborhood for over ten years and serves up a best-selling Chipotle Chicken Sandwich. Wash it down with a cold beer on their outdoor patio, as it’s one of the best places to people watch after work. To fit in with the locals, head to Houndstooth, which is a laid back, minimalistic coffee shop with a bright and inviting ambiance and not to mention, superb and seasonal coffee. Toulouse is the place to brunch, there’s always a wait but it’s always worth it. Stop in for their Orange French Toast with Mascarpone Cheese paired with delicious mimosas.

Not Your Average Retail

Some of the coolest shops can be found in this neighborhood. On the Henderson side off the highway you will find lots of boutiques and specialty shops and on the Knox side there are larger retail chains. Some of the best boutiques here are Favor the Kind, which is a bohemian lovers dream. It’s packed to the brim, in the best way possible, with funky and handmade home décor and apparel for the free-spirited. Martini Consignment is somewhere to go to find pieces from all eras and wonderful vintage. If you’re looking for something a bit more familiar, on Henderson you’ll find a hustle bustle Apple store, Crate and Barrel, Pottery Barn and Lululemon.