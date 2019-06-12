3 Things to do in International District, Seattle

Seattle’s International District, or the I.D. (as the cool kids call it), is one of the most happening locations in the whole city of Seattle. And then some! Looking for a place to grab a bite or a spot for nightlife entertainment? Look no further, because our list of diverse, culture-infused fun find to pursue got you covered.

1 . Let’s Do Lunch

Or breakfast. You know what? I’m down for second breakfast in the ID. Looking for that unmistakably creamy, spicy Thai flavor? Thai Curry Simple specializes in just that. In fact, they pretty much only serve curry. Dedication you can taste.

Or how about Luosifen? This Chinese restaurant has mastered its noodle craft, which can be proven by eating a noodle dish containing river snails. Only a master could make you want to dine on a snail (and they do).

Fuji Bakery takes things in a more Western direction, with its unique Japan-meets-France cuisine. The Pork Katsu sandwich is a must-try! There’s no wrong answer in the I.D. though. From pho to Mongolian hot pot, this whole district celebrates the savory. And after you’re done eating, there is still more left to explore.

2 . Exhibits and Nightlife

Take a (figurative) bite of the Wing Luke Museum, a beautiful, unflinching testament to the driving humanity behind some of Asian America’s most remarkable stories. Putting it simply, the Wing Luke exhibits are awesome.

For the nocturnal and crepuscular among you, Chinatown sees a night market every so often. This is like a fancy, glowing rendition of a day market with street food, handmade collectibles, and musical entertainment. And the best part? It’s free to attend!

Aside from culture-infused stops, there are two big stadiums nearby: Century-Link Field and T-Mobile Park. If you’re following the Seahawks or the Mariners, you’ll find yourself in the I.D. area quite often.

3 . Theater and Gaming

The Seattle International District is a serious hotbed of year-round events. Especially prominent is the Dragon Fest. But venues like Central Cinema, an actual dine-in theater, are always at work, sprinkling new flavor into everyday scenes like movie-going.

And for live-action entertainment, there’s the Neptune Theater, an historical venue that’s been adapted for a wide range of uses - commonly, hot musical artists on tour. Some other options include the Seattle Pinball Museum, a collection of playable pinball machines from the 20th Century, along with arcade games, vintage sodas, and a variety of gaming snacks.

Take a stroll through beautiful Hing Hay Park and get your daily dose of sunny serenity. Perhaps, pick out the newest addition to your growing collection of Japanese literature at Kinokuniya inside the Uwajimaya Asian market.

It’s safe to say that there is no shortage of things to do in Seattle's International District.