5 Things to Do in Belltown, Seattle

The charming neighborhood of Belltown, Seattle is teeming with exciting things to do and places to see. If you are thinking about moving to Belltown, you’ll never be bored unless you want to be. The nightlife and food, in particular, are both spectacular and a huge reason why this is such a trendy neighborhood. If you are new to Belltown and looking for ways to get to know your new surroundings, look no further. Here are some of our favorite things to do in the neighborhood.

1 . A Night Out at Amber Nightclub

Amber Nightclub is one of Seattle’s preeminent nightclubs. This place is always packed with young people out for a night of drinking and dancing. If you’re mapping out a club sure, make sure Amber is on your list. If you are looking to blow some steam off after work, Amber is known for having one of the best happy hours in the city. Come on weekdays between 4pm-7pm for half priced food and $3 beers. Keep tabs on their website as they are constantly holding different events throughout the week.

2 . Visit The Museum of Pop Culture

This fascinating museum was a gift to the city from Microsoft Cofounder, Paul Allen. The MoPOP is one of Seattle’s most interesting tourist attractions and it is an excellent way to spend an afternoon on a day off. The structure for the museum was designed by legendary architect, Frank Gehry. The building is worth seeing even if there were no exhibits inside. Don’t get me wrong, the exhibits inside are just as interesting. This museum celebrates all things pop culture. You’ll find awesome exhibits from movies, television, music, video games… pretty much all things entertainment. The exhibits rotate as well, so don’t just come once!

3 . Feast On Top Pot Doughnuts

Top Pot Doughnuts is an excellent donut shop in Belltown, Seattle. It’s a local favorite for delicious donuts and hot coffee. No, this is not your average corner donut shop at the end of a strip mall. You’ll quickly realize upon entering that this place was made for Seattleites. Two stories, tons of windows and natural light, and a floor-to-ceiling bookshelf highlight the donut shops lovely interior. It’s the perfect spot to study or get some work done. Fuel up with coffee and a donut, then get busy!

4 . Enjoy a Show at Rendezvous and Jewelbox Theater

The Rendezvous and Jewelbox Theater is an intimate theater that has been a staple of Belltown since 1926. The Jewelbox Theater puts on shows on a variety of shows. From comedy, to theater, to film, to burlesque… you’re sure to find something that suits you. The Rendezvous is the restaurant/bar portion of the venue. It’s a divey, artsy vibe that is both charming and inviting. The whole establishment feels like a get together for the Belltown community, so it’s a wonderful place to get to know your new neighbors. Make sure to follow their calendar for upcoming shows!

5 . Sip on Cocktails at Bathtub Gin & Co.

Yep, Belltown’s choices for nightlife are endless. We’ve had the club vibe, the dive vibe, and now…. the speakeasy. You enter Bathtub Gin & Co. through an alleyway that’s far from easy to find. If you are having trouble locating it, just ask another local. They’ll surely point you in the right direction. The bar itself is very small and intimate. It’s designed to feel very prohibition-like. Once you make it inside, you’ll be greeted with a menu filled with delicious and complex cocktails (they serve more than just gin). Make sure to get here early if you can. Due to the bars popularity and limited seating, it fills up quick.