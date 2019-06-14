Neighborhood Guide: Belltown, Seattle

Seattle is one of America’s most beautiful cities and the Belltown neighborhood is a popular choice amongst residents. If you are moving to Seattle and checking out the various neighborhoods, you’ll see a lot of chatter about Belltown. Before you take the plunge and move, there are a number of things you should know about the neighborhood. Here is a quick guide to Belltown, Seattle.

From Rags to Riches

Over the past few decades, Belltown has gone through a major transformation. The neighborhood used to be far from trendy and was a pretty affordable part of town. Now it’s one a highly desirable area to live in Downtown Seattle. The neighborhood is home to beautiful art, luxurious modern apartments, lively bars, and a wonderful food scene.

Seeing the Sculptures

The famous Olympic Sculpture Park is located in Belltown. This park is a fantastic place to relax and enjoy some jaw-dropping sculptures. The park is free, and it’s located on in a nice area along the waterfront. It’s a great place to take pictures with your friends and to relax and take a breather from your daily stressors. Although Belltown is a downtown neighborhood, this park escapes the hustle and bustle a bit. It’s a nice little oasis away from the urban streets you typically walk.

Embracing the Local Arts

Glassblowing is a popular art form for Seattle locals, and you can see the best of it by visiting the Seattle Glassblowing Studio. This is one of the top tourist-drawing attractions in Belltown. Take a tour, watch local glassblowers constructing their pieces, and even try your hand at glassblowing. Support the local arts and be sure to check it out. It’s a great place to hang out with friends or to go on a date.

A Local Movie Theater

Nothing better than catching a movie on a weekend. And there is no better place to do it at than the Cinerama. It’s been a staple of the community since 1963. You can’t miss it either, just look for building painted in bright blue and orange murals. The state-of-the-art movie tech, recliner chairs, and local beer and wine combine to make an awesome viewing experience. Make sure to order their famous chocolate popcorn!

A Music Lover’s Paradise

The Belltown neighborhood, despite being a small section of downtown, is loaded with tons of music venues. If you’re a Jazz fan, then you can see check out the performances at Tula’s Restaurant and Jazz Club seven days a week. If you prefer rock and roll or hip-hop, then you can go to the Crocodile, a venue which many famous artists have performed at, including Nirvana, Macklemore, and the Alabama Shakes. The Crocodile is considered by many people to be the best music venue in Seattle. Keep tabs on the various acts coming to play by following their event calendar.