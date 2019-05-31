Neighborhood Guide: Uptown, Denver

1950 Logan Street

The Uptown neighborhood of Denver pulls off the chill and charm of a quiet corner of the city. However, Uptown still manages to offer all the culinary delights, entertainment opportunities, and convenience of a busy area. The area is filled with gorgeous historic homes, shady streets, and friendly people.

For those thinking about a move to Denver, give Uptown serious consideration. It is the epitome of laid-back and lovely urban life. Here’s what you need to know:

Location

Uptown has an enviable location in the heart of the city. Its southern border is the famous East Colfax Avenue, where you can find the city’s best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and dive bars. A few blocks east lies City Park, where you can visit Denver’s furriest residents at the zoo. Zoo’s not your thing? Hang out with dinosaurs at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, or a have picnic at City Park. Boogie to the tunes of free live jazz every Sunday throughout the summer. This park’s got something for everyone.

Local Favorites

The hub of Uptown is 17th Avenue, a tree-lined street inundated with fantastic restaurants with shady patios. When locals think of Uptown, they think of incredible food. In fact, 17th Avenue is nicknamed Denver’s “Restaurant Row.” The endless array of eating and drinking opportunities that you can find in one convenient block is unreal.

For the most delicious vegan meal in Denver, head to Watercourse Foods and enjoy some bbq pulled jackfruit on the patio. If you’re craving sweets, pop over to D Bar where Food Network chef Keegan Gerhard and his wife offer the city’s best desserts. Everyone’s favorite comfort food resides in a quirky, converted garage at Steuben’s. For some pork belly dumplings over a round of rowdy ping pong, you can march yourself to Ace Eat Serve. Finally, undisputed foodie favorite is Beast + Bottle. This restaurant offers locally sourced, handcrafted, American cuisine.

Beverages have not been forgotten though! Fancy cocktails flow at Retrograde - a speakeasy inside of an ice cream shop. Have a relaxing tea and giant cookie while basking under local art at the hipster-favorite, St. Mark’s Coffee House. Or enjoy a coffee and a day of working from home in a reserved meeting room at Fluid Coffee Bar.

If your belly is full but the night is young, there is still plenty to do in Uptown. Depending on the night of the week, you can dance the tango or salsa at the Denver Turnverein Dance and Cultural Center. However, if you prefer to simply listen to music than to dance to it, wander south towards Colfax to catch a concert at the Ogden Theatre or the Fillmore Auditorium.

Housing Options

In terms of dwellings, Uptown offers attractive, modern apartment buildings. The neighborhood’s undeniable charms lure growing numbers of people each year, and as a result, new apartments have been built at a rapid pace.

Despite the new developments, the community maintains it’s lovely old feel. This is largely due to an eight-story max building rule and a vocal community. Protectors of the neighborhood’s loveliest buildings have successfully encouraged new businesses to utilize old buildings instead of tearing them down. These groups continue their advocacy today.

In a Nutshell...

Check out Uptown if you want limitless brunch options, an always-in reach cup of coffee, and access to most of the city. All of these amenities within a lovely tree-lined stroll? Sounds like the perfect spot.