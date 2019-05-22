Neighborhood Guide: Uptown, Dallas

Dallasedits [ CC BY-SA 4.0 ]

Considering moving to Uptown Dallas? No wonder! This neighborhood is a lively, upscale area of Dallas situated in the middle of several affluent neighborhoods. It’s nestled north of Downtown and boasts new, contemporary residences, office buildings and tons of options for shopping and dining. Most everything in Uptown is within walking distance and if you are lucky enough to live here, you are easily positioned to be a natural socialite and guaranteed to have a good time. So before you make the move, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Strap on Your Walking Shoes

Not too many residential neighborhoods in Dallas are as walkable as Uptown. With restaurants, bars, lounges, boutiques and parks right outside your front door, you’ll want to strap on your walking shoes and take advantage! There are home décor stores, retail outlets, juice bars, coffee shops and so much more for you to explore on any given day. If trying new things and going to different places is your jam, you will love living in Uptown. There’s so much going on in this energetic neighborhood - venture out and have some fun.

Take a Hike Down Katy Trail

What was once an abandoned railroad line is now one of the best parks in Dallas. Green space and paved paths span 30-acres right in the heart of uptown so you can hit the pavement anytime you feel like it. The park extends 3.5 miles from Downtown and goes past Uptown. It’s perfect for exercising, dog walking and socializing. No gym membership required since you have such a great space to run and be active in for free. There are bikes for rent or scooters to ride if you want to pick up the pace. The park hosts 5K’s and happy hours and there’s even a water hole, Katy Trail Ice House, located along the path so you can grab a drink with a friend post-workout.

Be a Socialite of the Scene

If you’re going to live in Uptown you might already be a little bit of a social butterfly. Whether you know people in the neighborhood or are new to the area, this is the place to mingle and hang out after work and on the weekends. Just walking the streets, you will hear the buzz of chit-chat and laughter of good conversation. The West Village is a fun outdoor area (think outdoor mall) with a really cool vibe and lots of patio seating so you can enjoy the great Dallas weather and walk around. It’s common to go out on your own to enjoy a bite to eat or meet up with a big group for a celebration, but living in Uptown is your chance to be a socialite.

Hang out in the Heart of the City

Some people will say downtown is the heart of the city but in Dallas, Uptown is where all the action is. It’s a great place to live because you can own a car and semi-easily find parking but even if you don’t have your own transportation, you can get all around Dallas thanks to the DART (Dallas Area Rapid Transit). Another form of transportation is the free McKinney Avenue Trolley which links Uptown to the uber-cool downtown Arts District. Take advantage of being in the center of everything and explore all that Dallas has to offer.