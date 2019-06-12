Living in Ballard, Seattle

Ballard is one of the hippest spots in Seattle. Its streets are lined with restaurants and shops, but it’s main attraction are local breweries that serve delicious craft beers.

Neighborhood Guide to Ballard

Ballard offers a nice combo of urban and residential spots. A former fisherman village, over the decades it was transformed into a fun neighborhood for people that want to be in the center of everything while enjoying a quiet lifestyle. To learn about all the perks of living in Ballard, check out our neighborhood guide.

Things to do in Ballard

If you enjoy all things outdoors, you’ll feel right at home in this Seattle neighborhood. Biking, hiking or relaxing in a hammock - you can do it all in Ballard. For detailed recommendations, check out our list of things to do in Ballard.

Where to eat and drink in Ballard

Did you know that Ballard has more breweries than any other neighborhood in Seattle? With 11 breweries per 5 square miles, Ballard is a go-to spot for beer lovers. To learn more, check out our guide on where to eat and drink in Ballard.