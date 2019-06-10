8 Must-Try Restaurants in Stapleton, Denver

Once home to Denver’s international airport, the Stapleton neighborhood is now full of premier shopping, entertainment, and restaurant options for its nearly 25,000 residents. There are plenty of restaurants, happy hours, and watering holes to choose from. Take your choice of Stapleton restaurants focused to find your new neighborhood favorites. To get you started, here are a few of our favorite spots in Stapleton.

1 . Four Friends Kitchen

Four Friends Kitchen specializes in Southern-inspired, contemporary comfort food. You’ll find crowds here for breakfast, lunch, and weekend brunch. When the weather is nice out, join your new neighbors in their rooftop seating area. Southern deviled eggs and jalapeno chorizo hush puppies get you started before tasting the mouth-watering overnight grits cooked to creamy perfection. You can also order favorites like southern fried chicken and waffles, berries and cream french toast and creole shrimp omelets. Four Friends embraces the concept of boozy brunch. For some delicious cocktail options, try the Supreme Marr, Beermosa and sangria.

2 . Punchbowl Social Stapleton

Like its other location on South Broadway, Punch Bowl Social features a selection of fun games and activities cool enough for the hipster crowd, but still enjoyable for families. Their Putt Club, private karaoke, and bowling just scratch the surface at what's available in this expansive restaurant, bar, and venue style space. Browse the games along the 14,000-square-foot patio featuring Astro pool, bocce ball, corn hole, and shuffleboard. Or hang out inside the 15,000-square-foot building with multiple bars, bowling, and more. If you are trying to find this spot, just look for the former airport tower that it’s connected to. For food, you can’t go wrong with green chorizo or sriracha peanut fries, pork belly tacos, and fried chicken.

3 . Texas de Brazil

Denver's answer to a Brazilian steakhouse lies at Texas de Brazil. With a mix of Texas hospitality and Brazilian churrasco tradition, it’s a lovely spot. Meats are cooked the "gaucho way" at this popular Stapleton restaurant over an open flame with natural wood and charcoal. Although an array of fresh vegetables and salad fixings are available, meats are the main draw here. Come for the herb-marinated pork loin, leg of lamb, lamb chops, braised beef ribs, and bacon-wrapped chicken. Settle into the bar and lounge with small bites and cocktails.

4 . Cattivella

Award-winning Denver Chef Elise Wiggins fires up her wood-burning oven and grill to create fresh, seasonal dishes. Cattivella’s rotating menu includes sgagliozze (fried polenta and whipped sheep cheese), buffalo burrata pizza, rabbit gnocchi, and more. Locals can also take classes at Cattivella to meet new neighbors and learn to make fun pasta, authentic Napoletana Dough, pizzas, and dumplings. This is a one-of-a-kind Italian spot, and a definite must-try.

5 . The Berkshire

The Berkshire owner Andy Ganick famously told his friend, "You know what I’m gonna do? Open a bacon restaurant," on a road trip. The business idea eventually took off at this Stapleton restaurant, and The Berkshire now serves dishes focused around pork and bacon. Although the grub may sound decidedly low-key, this upscale restaurant blends fresh, inventive ingredients in a charming atmosphere. Order pork tenderloin, flank steak, lamb pita, and lighter fare like saffron primavera. There's also a selection of beer and wine, along with old-fashioned cocktails, spritzers, Moscow mules, and more.

6 . Next Door

For casual, relaxed dining and drinking, head to Next Door. Choose from a mix of standard pub fare, veggie bowls, tacos, burgers, and sandwiches like the Bacon Cuban. And while the food is pretty great at this Stapleton restaurant, Next Door is a fun place to gather and drink. Their cocktail list is robust, featuring some timeless favorites like margaritas, old fashioned, mules, and sours. It’s the perfect spot to catch a Denver sports game with family and friends.

Next Door is also hyper-focused on becoming a zero-waste establishment and putting an end to plastic straws. Their kegged wine program eliminates all the waste of wine bottles, corks, and shipping to save tens of thousands of bottles every year.

7 . Bar Louie

Situated in the Shops at Northfield Stapleton, Bar Louie stays busy late into the night with upscale pub fare and drinks. Browse the menu of flash-fried calamari, loaded tots, flatbreads, burgers, salads, and short ribs. Martinis are on demand from the Diva to Effen Good, along with mules, margaritas, mojitos, and a selection of wine and beer. Their happy hour is what really draws crowds. Stop by M-F from 4-7pm for discounted drinks and food.

8 . Concourse

With an eye on seasonally focused cuisine, Concourse pays homage to the airport that formerly occupied the site. The area is now transformed into an intimate, head-turning dining area. Once you sat at your table, you’ll realize the interior here is unlike any other.

The talented team creates unique gnocchi and pasta dishes like the Castle Rock Bison Bolognese with spiced dark chocolate. You can also order burgers, fish, and mussels and fries to complement signature cocktails like Placer de la Tarde, Pink Laval, and Rapture along with the classics. Make sure to check out their brunch as well, a favorite among Stapleton local.

Stapleton restaurants could turn even casual meal goers into lifelong foodies. Get inspired by your new favorite dishes and cocktails with a stop at the Stapleton Fresh Market for fresh produce, ingredients, baked goods, and flowers and cook-up an inspired meal for your new neighbors.