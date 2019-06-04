Neighborhood Guide: Stapleton, Denver

Mint Town Center

A genuinely friendly community. Spectacular recreation opportunities. Cute-as-a-button homes. It’s no wonder that Stapleton, one of Denver’s newest and most successful districts, has become one of the most desirable neighborhoods in the city. Famed as a great place to raise a family, Stapleton lives up to its reputation while also offering alluring features to residents of all walks of life who appreciate a vibrant, exciting community.

A Quick History Lesson

If you were in what is now the Stapleton neighborhood in 1994, you might have been squished by a plane. Indeed, what used to be Denver’s main airport until it closed in the mid-90’s, is now a highly-sought after neighborhood of happy folks grilling out, shopping, and playing ball.

The site was torn down and soon replaced with the beginnings of a thoughtfully designed new community named after the old airport (which was, unfortunately, named after a not-so-beloved former Denver mayor - stay tuned to see if the name changes in coming years).

All About the Good Vibes

So what is it like in one of Denver’s most intentional neighborhoods? With the neighborhood being only about 20 years, everything here is shiny and new. Everyone has arrived fairly recently and is excited to meet their neighbors. People want to be part of creating a great community.

On any given Sunday morning, you can stroll past large, bright-colored single-family homes with their owners outside, maintaining their perfectly manicured lawns or walking family furballs. While cheery, sweet homes pushing 3000 sqft are the norm, the area also has some cute, cushy apartments for those who aren’t in the market for their own white picket fence. Garages are alley-loading, so front yards are for porch socializing and flowers. Kids tend to ride past on bikes and rollerblades. You can wander to the Stapleton Farmers Market for the week’s dinner ingredients or Stanley Marketplace for a breakfast biscuit. In the afternoon, there is a chance you could be sipping coffee at a sidewalk cafe, or taking a long bike ride through the area.

If You’re up for Some Running

Like walking, biking, or running? Good, because you’ll have the chance to do a lot of it on the 38 miles of trails branching out from the neighborhood. If bird watching is more your thing, it’s hard to beat Bluff Lake Nature Center, one of the country’s largest urban wildlife refuges which lies right next to the neighborhood.

Bring your bats and balls to one of the abundant parks and sports fields. Green spaces including Greenway Park and Central Park make up a significant percentage of the area within Stapleton. This area is especially popular among young families, so grab your picnic basket and watch a family film at Movies on the Green in the summer or drop by one of the neighborhood pools. Storytimes at the nearby Sam Gary Library are truly legendary and draw huge crowds.

Need a cute lunch spot or somewhere to pick up a new outfit? 29th Avenue Town Center or Stanley Marketplace have got you covered for chic boutiques, local restaurants, yoga studios, ice cream parlors are more.

X Marks the Spot

While Stapleton is Denver’s easternmost neighborhood, it is by no means out of the way. Getting downtown takes 10 minutes by car, and recently the city installed a station in Stapleton which connects it to RTD’s light rail A Line. You might not be able to conveniently walk over to downtown, but maybe there won’t be a need for it all. Many Stapleton folks wonder why there would ever be a need to leave in the first place, when there’s so much to do right in their own neighborhood.

Are You and Stapleton a Match?

Stapleton provides the unique opportunity to experience the slow-paced, friendly, spacious life that’s usually only available in the suburbs. However, in Stapleton, you can have all that while also maintaining the convenience and amenities that come with residing in a thriving city. If this special combination sounds good to you, Stapleton might just be the perfect place for you.