5 Things to Do in Stapleton, Denver

Escape the hustle and bustle of Denver to nearby Stapleton. It’s a much different vibe in this neighborhood. Here you can enjoy rolling green space, shopping, restaurants, and a decidedly suburban feel within the city of Denver. The area is home to several neighborhoods that make up the Stapleton community, but all started when the Stapleton International Airport closed in 1995. Today, the thriving Stapleton community is home to young professionals and families looking to blend suburban charm with urban amenities. Here’s what to see and do if you’re moving to the Stapleton community, or just want to know more about this rapidly growing area.

1 . Hit the Bike Trails

Stapleton's proximity northeast of downtown Denver doesn't mean it's cut off from the rest of the city. Instead, 46 miles of bike and walking trails connect it to Denver’s 85-mile network. Spend the day biking through Stapleton and glide along the bike paths. Take the connecting path to the nearby 17,000-acre Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge and see Colorado's natural wildlife.

2 . Spend a Day Shopping

Denver locals love the outdoors and shopping. The Shops at Northfield Stapleton delivers on the best of both worlds. Enjoy strolling the pedestrian streets and window shopping or stop in a sidewalk cafe for a cold brew or coffee. The open-air shopping concept features premier shops like Bass Pro Shops and Macy's, as well as a movie theater and improv comedy club. For a more food-centric experience, head to the nearby Stanley Marketplace. This airport hangar turned warehouse showcases many delicious food vendors and locally-owned shops. Two floors also include a beer hall, co-working space, and a yoga studio.

3 . Stroll Through Central Park

Explore Denver's third-largest park featuring a whimsical Dr. Suess-inspired playground. With 80-acres to explore, Central Park features an amphitheater, bike paths, small lake, play fountain, and more. The park even houses a sledding hill during the winter months. Gather up your neighbors and come for a barbecue and game on the bocce ball courts. There are a whopping 50 parks in the Stapleton area. If you get your fix of Central Park, give Greenway Park a shot. Spend some time scaling the climbing wall or ascend the observation tower to take in the incredible views.

4 . Check Out a Rapids Game

Loyal soccer fans head out to the Stapleton community for their soccer stadium located near Commerce City. Home to the Colorado Rapids, Dick's Sporting Goods Park seats over 19,000 people. When the Rapids aren't playing, Dick's Sporting Goods Park turns into a world-class concert venue with year-round musical acts and events. Meet up with your new neighbors for a game and cheer on the Rapids!

5 . Visit a Museum

Make it a point to visit the Wings Over The Rocks Air & Space Museum to see iconic aircraft and flight simulators. After visiting, come back for one of the museum’s local events. Teens can try the Gaming Club with board games, card games, and role-playing games twice a month. Check their event calendar for updates and special events like Apollo Palooza that celebrates the moon landing.

With the airport long gone, the Stapleton community focuses on pedestrian-friendliness, green spaces, and new development that makes the area a great place to live. Start exploring your new Denver neighborhood and carve out your own idea of weekend fun. What are your favorite things to do in Stapleton? Let us know by tweeting us @ApartmentList.