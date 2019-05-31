Guide to Moving to South Broadway, Denver

Sometimes referred to as the Baker neighborhood or “SoBo,” South Broadway, Denver offers an eclectic mix of restaurants and independent businesses that attract a young, professional crowd. The neighborhood is a wonderfully quirky place to live and play with plenty of options for entertainment and places to get to know the locals. Thinking of moving to South Broadway, Denver? Check out our guide of what to know before you make the neighborhood home.

Know the History

Although South Broadway is known as a hip and vibrant neighborhood, it started as something of a trade path. Tom Skerritt, who was known as the “Father of Englewood,” used to move the fruit from Englewood to Denver during the 1870s here. Soon horse-drawn trolleys shuttled people around Denver, and after a brief but failed attempt at cable cars, the first electrified trolley line came to Denver in 1889. And as a transportation hub, those trolley lines also ran through South Broadway and eventually became a city roadway. Known for its narrow width, the city called this street Broadway. Industry quickly followed suit and boomed along South Broadway with a Model T plant built in the area. Later, the Gates Rubber Company set up shop across 25 blocks in the South Broadway neighborhood and brought hundreds of jobs to the city.

Look to the Future

Today, the trendy South Broadway neighborhood teems with taverns, shops along Antique Row, vintage clothing boutiques, art galleries, and ethnic restaurants. However, the neighborhood’s roots as a transportation corridor will also help shape its future. The historic Gates Rubber Plant complex will help shape the future of South Broadway and make room for a new 40-acre transit-oriented development. Aptly named Broadway Station, the plans will blend a mix-use development with housing, office space, retail, restaurants, parks, and open spaces. The development is also slated to created bridges to connect the east and west side of the existing tracks to reintegrate Denver's neighborhoods together.

Find a South Broadway Denver Apartment

South Broadway is home to apartment buildings, some single family options, and mix-uses spaces. Once a hotel in the early 1900s, the building at 101 South Broadway will incorporate new retail and plans for 102 affordable housing units on the upper floors and a new building next door. South Broadway is also welcoming a variety of development projects that will include new housing and apartment options throughout the neighborhood. You can check our guide here to find a South Broadway apartment.

Consider the Kids

South Broadway, Denver is an eclectic and unique place to raise kids. Although the neighborhood isn’t renown for its family-friendliness, there are plenty of places for fun. The popular gastropub Punch Bowl Social Denver attracts hipsters and families alike to its table games, pool tables, a vintage arcade, bowling, and even a virtual reality area. Dubbed "the Mothership of Fun" by PBS Denver, Punch Bowl Social packs in 27,000 square feet of fun with craft beverages, food, and kid-friendly fare. Families with a love of indie films head to Mayan Theatre at the 85-year-old art deco building and a treat at Sweet Action Ice Cream in South Broadway. Public school options like Dora Moore, Grant Middle School, and South High School serve the general neighborhood with nearby private options.

Join a Festival

Like the rest of Denver, South Broadway is home to anticipated festivals that draws a crowd. As Denver's premier indie festival, the Underground Music Showcase features 400 local and national music acts across 20 venues. The festival was founded in 2000 and is now one of Denver's most popular annual music festivals. For four days, locals and visitors enjoy live music, craft beer, and street vendors.

Find Everything You Need in South Broadway, Denver

South Broadway, Denver boasts an independent spirit with modern amenities locals love. Local shop for fresh produce and organic products at Natural Grocers and the nearby Safeway and Sprouts Farmers Markets also offer a variety of staples and specialty items. South Broadway, Denver is also the place to be for vintage finds and homewares. Fifty-Two '80s features vintage toys and novelties from the 80s. Over at T-Trove Asian Decor, shop for colorful glazed potteries, furnishings, accessories, and outdoor decor. Artists at heart shop at the nearby Meininger for creative supplies. Open since 1881, the shop is more than just an art supply store; it's a family-owned Denver staple.

Get Around South Denver

As a whole, Denver is a very walkable city where locals embrace the outdoors. South Broadway is no different, and locals walk from the core of downtown to South Broadway if you're looking for a leisurely day of window shopping and bar hopping. There's also a light rail connecting downtown to the South Broadway area, as well as the RTD public bus for budget-minded locals. Uber and Lyft are also options after a night of bar hopping in South Broadway to get home safely.

With a reputation as a hip neighborhood for urban professionals, South Broadway is a popular place to live, work, and play. Check the Apartment List directory for South Broadway apartments and housing options. Then get ready to eat, play, and explore in this upscale urban neighborhood.