Best Cities for Pets 2019

Photo by Krista Mangulsone on Unsplash

As a pet parent, have you ever thought of just how crucial is it to live in a pet-friendly city? If you own a pet, you know how important it is to find the right place to call home — not just for you, but for their furry friend as well.

Ideally, you want to live close to a park, right around the corner from a vet, and with a few Wag! Walkers in the neighborhood.

Apartment List looked into which cities are the most pet-friendly. We also found out which fun activities and perks pet-owners can enjoy while living there!

Photo by Adam Griffith on Unsplash

Methodology

Data is based on results from the Apartment List annual renter survey. We asked renters: “How satisfied are you with your current city in each of these categories? - Pet friendliness.” The minimum sample size for each city was 25.

Spring, TX Took First Place, with Texas, Virginia, and Colorado Dominating the Top 10

It’s easy to see why Spring, TX took the #1 spot on our list and has been crowned the most pet-friendly city in the country. 89.3% of renters are satified with pet-friendliness of their city there.

After a long day of swimming at the dog-friendly Rummy’s Beach Club, you can treat yourself and your pup to a dog-friendly ice cream sundae at Bruster’s Real Ice Cream. The town has an abundance of pet stores and veterinary offices to keep your pup healthy and happy.

Two other Texas cities make it into the top 10. That makes Texas the most pet-friendly state in our book.

Austin and Denton definitely contend for first place. Both cities have hundreds of pet-friendly restaurants. They also feature an abundance of hiking routes, pet stores, and dog parks that’ll be more than happy to welcome Fido.

Photo by Berkay Gumustekin on Unsplash

Two Colorado Cities Land in the Top 7

The abundance of dog parks, canyons, and waterfalls all represent Colorado’s famously-beautiful nature. They also contribute to making this state a paradise for active pets and pet owners.

Want to kick back at a brewery after a long hike with your pup? You’ll find plenty of pet-friendly breweries in Fort Collins and Boulder.

Like Colorado, two Virginia cities also land near the top. Alexandria and Charlottesville are both favorites of our pet-owning renters.

Charlottesville has a lot of vineyards where you and your pet can roam. A couple of notable ones are the King Family Vineyard and Keswick Winery.

In Alexandria, one of every four residents is a dog, so almost every place will welcome your best friend. There’s even a Canine Cruise and numerous dog boutiques.

Check out the full list of the top ten cities below!

Ranking Row Labels Satisfied 1 Spring, TX 89.3% 2 Fort Collins, CO 86.7% 3 Alexandria, VA 86.2% 4 Beaverton, OR 85.4% 5 Austin, TX 84.9% 6 Denton, TX 84.6% 7 Boulder, CO 84.4% 8 Seattle, WA 81.9% 9 Charlottesville, VA 80.8% 10 Boise, ID 80.5%

Photo by ipet photo on Unsplash

Pet-Friendly Apartment Amenities

Minneapolis is number 38 on our list. However, no one can argue that this city wins a few extra brownie points. That’s thanks to the apartments there becoming more pet-friendly. Some of them even offer cool amenities such as a pet washing station.

Third North Apartments

Washington DC is in 53rd place. However, it caught our attention with a smart solution to a very common issue. If you live in a big city, finding a park for your pup can be problematic. This is why the complex offers an indoor grass patch for your pup to stretch their legs.

The Channel

Number 124 on our list is San Jose. It stunned us with a rooftop dog park in one of its apartment complexes. You can enjoy amazing views of the city while walking your best four-legged friend. Sunbathe and take in the fresh air while watching your pup run around.

Centerra Apartments

Too chilly to go outside? Don’t fret. Boston has it figured out. Boston stands out on our list because of an apartment complex that has an indoor pet relief area. Unlike what you might think, this unique room does not smell. It’s equipped with sprinklers to clean up after your pet.

315 ON A

There is no doubt that these cool amenities will definitely make a pet parent’s life simpler. This is why we love seeing apartment complexes that offer innovative amenities for pet owners.

Conclusion

With a strong mix of parks, vets, and pet-friendly restaurants, Texas boasts some of the best cities for pet-owners. Mid-size to large cities in the Midwest also report high pet-friendly scores from renters. If our article inspired you to move with your pet, make sure you’re well prepared and have all the things you may need. We know that moving might not always be an option, even if you don’t find your city to be the most pet-friendly. Don’t worry and remember, that an extra walk could be the key to keeping your pup happy.

The table below contains full data for over 192 cities included in our analysis.