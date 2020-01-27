The Ultimate Guide to Renting With a Pet

Whether you’re bringing home your very first puppy and beaming with pet-parent pride, or preparing to embark on building an awesome new life in a pet-friendly apartment with your cat, living with pets fills life with joy. However, we know that moving can be difficult, and adjusting to a new pet can be daunting. That's why we put together this Ultimate Guide to Apartment Living with a Pet to get you both started on the right foot (paw). Here you'll find answers to questions you've been thinking of and others that haven’t even crossed your mind. We're always updating our guide so please feel free to let us know if there is any more information that you're looking for!

The images below feature pet's from Apartment List's awesome employees!

Pet Policies You Should Know BEFORE You Start Your Search

Just like not all dogs are the same, not all apartment complexes have the same rules when it comes to what is and isn't allowed in terms of your pet. Read through this comprehensive list that covers everything from policies to common pet fees to the difference between service and emotional support animals.

9 Tips for Moving With Your Pet

Want to make sure moving day is as stress free as possible for your best furry friend? This checklist will guide you through everything you need to know to keep your travel smooth, your pet happy, and yourself sane.

How to Convince Your Landlord That Your Pet Is a Safe Bet

You love Fido and want your landlord to love Fido too. Find out how to convince your landlord that having your pet live with you won’t be a problem.

Top 10 Apartment-Friendly Dog Breeds

Adopting a dog? Some are better apartment companions than others. Check out our list of big dogs, small dogs, and fluffy dogs that make the best apartment roommate.

Top Cities for Dog Lovers

Looking for the ideal city for you and your pup? We're talking dog parks, evening walks at a town lake, and pet-friendly restaurants. Sounds pretty great, right? We rounded up the best cities for dog lovers to help you start your search.

Top Cities for Cat Lovers

Thinking of moving and want to go somewhere your feline friend will be accepted? We'd like to help you do just that. Through a little bit of research and some awesome surveys, we've figured out the cities that are the most cat-friendly and have compiled them into this list. Read on if you're ready to start your search or even if you're just curious!

Renters' Pet Insurance and All You Need to Know About It

One question we've gotten time and time again is, "should I buy insurance for my pet?" While we can't answer that question for you, we can supply you with all of the information you need to know to make an educated decision. Learn all about pet and renters insurance here to see if it makes sense for you!

Pet-Proofing Your Home

If you used our advice and convinced your landlord to allow your pet in, it’s time to pet-proof your apartment! Pet-proofing will help you keep your furry friend safe, your apartment damage-free, and your landlord happy. This article shares some of our best tips.

The Best Pet Tech for Pet Parents

Whether you're away from your dog and still want them to go for a walk, or simply miss seeing your cat's face while on a weekend getaway, there have never been more tech solutions for pet owners than now. Check out some of the best pet tech products and smartphone apps we have seen for the modern-day pet parent.

Coolest Pet Amenities in Rental Units

Did you know that there are actually a lot of apartment buildings that have indoor relief stations for your pet? Free grooming services for your pet? You heard right! If you're looking to live somewhere that your pet is treated like a celebrity, take a look at these amenities that we promise, really exist!

Frequently Asked Questions

What can I do to increase the chances of a landlord approving my pet?

Putting together a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your pet. Include information on vaccinations, behavioral training (if you have a dog), and your pet's previous experience living in rentals. If possible, get a reference from your previous landlord.

Do I have to pay pet fees if I have a service animal?

No, service animals are not subject to pet rent, fees, deposits, and restrictions.

How do I find a pet-friendly apartment?

The easiest way to find a pet-friendly apartment would be to take our rental quiz. You'll have to answer some questions around your preferred amenities, bedroom count, and move-in date, whether you have a cat or a dog, or both. Based on your answers we'll put together a list of rentals that fit your criteria.