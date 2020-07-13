/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:31 AM
29 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Camp Hill, PA
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
The Overlook
150 Erford Rd, Camp Hill, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,282
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
988 sqft
On a West Shore bluff lies an apartment community that is unlike any other. Enter your 4-story manor-style home through a lobby with country-club furnishings and origial artwork, and take the elevator to your spacious apartment.
Results within 5 miles of Camp Hill
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
10 Units Available
Union Flats
415 Center Ave, Mechanicsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1072 sqft
Near I-81 and I-83. Resort-style saltwater pool, fitness center, and large clubhouse with vaulted ceilings and a stone fireplace. On-site yoga, billiards room and outdoor fire pit. Pet-friendly.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
1202 North 2nd Street - 3
1202 North 2nd Street, Harrisburg, PA
Studio
$825
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
New renovation! Large, third floor, studio apartment featuring a separate, full kitchen with large bath, generous closet space and on site washer/dryer. Wood floors, dishwasher, garbage disposal and security system.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Old Uptown Historic District
229 Peffer St
229 Peffer St, Harrisburg, PA
Studio
$725
400 sqft
Large studio in the historic Olde Uptown neighborhood located within Midtown. This bright, studio features an eat in kitchen with full size refrigerator and range, large bath, multiple closets and three season, storage room. Private, fenced patio.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Harrisburg
2122 Greenwood Street
2122 Greenwood Street, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1193 sqft
2122 Greenwood Street Available 09/15/20 Looking for a Home in the Harrisburg Area? - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has been newly renovated bringing a modern feel! With freshly painted walls, new flooring throughout, modern light fixtures adding
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
471 STONEHEDGE LANE
471 Stonehedge Lane, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1600 sqft
471 STONEHEDGE LANE Available 08/01/20 471 STONEHEDGE LANE, MECHANICSBURG, PA 17055 - "Stonehedge" community welcomes YOU! Ready for immediate move-in! Enjoy this 3-Bedroom and 2.5-Bathroom, 1-car garage Townhome located in Mechanicsburg.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3030 MERIDIAN COMMONS-UNIT A
3030 Meridian Cmns, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1800 sqft
3030 MERIDIAN COMMONS - UNIT A, MECHANICSBURG - Welcome Home! This 3-Bedroom, 2.5-Bath end unit Townhome is ready and waiting for you! Located in Mechanicsburg, this beautiful home is in the popular "Towns at Meridian Community.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1917 N 7th St Unit 3R
1917 North 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/05/20 Located in the Temple University neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as all Temple University academic buildings, the Liacouras Center, the Draught Horse Pub, the Avenue North Shopping Complex
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Old Uptown Historic District
1907 Penn St
1907 Penn Street, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1400 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom, 1.5 bath remodeled home on Penn Street. Just doors away from Little Amps Coffee Roasters and Alvaro's Bakery in the heart of Olde Uptown.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
1200 North 2nd Street, Apt 3
1200 North 2nd Street, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
925 sqft
Large, bright, two bedroom apartment in the heart of Midtown. This newly renovated apartment offers vaulted ceiling in open kitchen/living room with granite counters, all appliances including washer/dryer in unit.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Harrisburg
210 Walnut Street - 403
210 Walnut Street, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated, downtown, luxury, one bedroom apartment featuring central air, gas heat, full kitchen with quartz counters, stainless appliances, washer/dryer in unit, exposed brick and window treatments. Designer guided finishes.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Old Uptown Historic District
1839 Green Street - 110
1839 Green Street, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
870 sqft
This bright and spacious two bedroom, one bath apartment features quartz kitchen/bath counters, central air, all stainless appliances along with full size washer/dryer. Impressive closet space supplemented by additional on site storage.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1437 Cassie Way
1437 Cassie Way, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1861 sqft
Move right into this BRAND NEW, stunning 3 bed/2.5 bath END UNIT townhouse in Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood.
1 of 14
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
738 ERFORD RD
738 Erford Road, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
738 ERFORD ROAD, CAMP HILL - 3-Bedroom, 1.5-Bath Townhome available in Camp Hill.
1 of 14
Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
3221 Ruth Way
3221 Ruth Way, Cumberland County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,235
2107 sqft
Move right in to this stunning 4 bed/3.5 bath end unit townhouse in Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood.
1 of 25
Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
4510 Laurel Valley Ln
4510 Laurel Valley Lane, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2247 sqft
New home for Rent! - Welcome to your home. You'll enjoy a new modern design w/over 2,247 sq ft with many upgrades. Whole house Air Conditioning.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
5106 ERBS BRIDGE ROAD
5106 Erbs Bridge Road, Cumberland County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2088 sqft
Experience a creekside lifestyle while being in the heart of sought after Hampden Township and Cumberland Valley School District. Easy access to all major highways as well as grocery stores and restaurants.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
East Harrisburg
2925 Derry St
2925 Derry Street, Paxtang, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
2325 sqft
2925 Derry St Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Harrisburg - Newly rehabbed townhouse in Central Dauphin School District. Home features a large living room with 4 bedrooms, 2.
Results within 10 miles of Camp Hill
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
13 Units Available
Colonial Park
Beaufort Manor
4112 Beechwood Ln, Harrisburg, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,059
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1067 sqft
Beaufort Manor where quality and comfort meet! We offer a variety of apartment homes from 785 to 1230 square feet of living space.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
4 Units Available
Progress
Paxton Park
4900 Lancer Dr., Harrisburg, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$931
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
962 sqft
Paxton Park Apartments is the place where you can live, play, entertain and establish your way of life according to your desires. Paxton Park is located in a quiet residential area only minutes to the hospital, I-81 and I-83.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
10 Units Available
Colonial Park
Colonial Glen
4900 Lancer Dr, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
1000 sqft
The award winning Colonial Glen is a community built with uncompromising quality and maintained through outstanding service for our residents.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
8 Units Available
The Village of Laurel Ridge and The Encore Apartments & Townhomes
399 Ringneck Dr, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1242 sqft
Conveniently located near I-81. Apartments include patio or balcony, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Tenants enjoy 24-hour maintenance, and a pool, courtyard, BBQ, playground, and gym.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Emerald Pointe
1239 Amber Ln, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1528 sqft
Situated in a tranquil setting convenient to I-83 and I-283. Two- and three-bedroom townhomes with fully equipped kitchens with revolving servers and private patios, balconies or yards. Select homes feature basements and attached garages.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
9 Units Available
Colonial Park
Williamsburg Estates
500 Beacon Dr, Colonial Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
892 sqft
Minutes from I-83 with country-style living. On-site amenities include a gym, car wash area, volleyball and tennis court, and dog park. On-site laundry available. Pool and playground on-site.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Harrisburg, PALancaster, PAYork, PAHanover, PALebanon, PAWestminster, MDColonial Park, PAShiloh, PAMechanicsburg, PAMiddletown, PA
East York, PAMillersville, PALeola, PARed Lion, PAShippensburg, PAHummelstown, PAManchester, PAWrightsville, PADover, PA