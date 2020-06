Amenities

NEWLY UPDATED! 4 BR 1 1/2 Bath Apartment in Point Breeze.



Fantastic location! Only 1 mile from the popular Regent Square. Located in a quiet neighborhood with an abundance of on-street parking!



Property Highlights:



- Completely renovated everything is brand new!

- Fully equipped eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances

- This unit is located on the second and third floors of the building

- 5th room can be additional bedroom or living room

- Central Air

- New carpet throughout

- Private washer and dryer in the basement

- Brand new windows

- Great natural lighting throughout entire house

- Each room has closet space

- Full bath located on the second floor

- Half bath located on 3rd floor

- Private entrance



Available Now!

Listed on IkosHQ



No Pets Allowed



