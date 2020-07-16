/
1 bedroom apartments
95 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wilkinsburg, PA
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Regent Square
600 Hampton Ave
600 Hampton Avenue, Wilkinsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
1 BR / 1 Bath Apartment in Wilkinsburg! On the busline to Downtown and 3 miles from Oakland CMU/Pitt, a great location. Close to Frick Park, with access to biking and hiking trails.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Regent Square
315 Barnes St Floor 3
315 Barnes Street, Wilkinsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
Fully furnished 3rd floor one-bedroom/one-bathroom apartment! Fantastic Location! 3-story Victorian home located on a quiet street just outside of Regent Square.
Results within 1 mile of Wilkinsburg
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
147 LaCrosse Street
147 Lacrosse Street, Edgewood, PA
1 Bedroom
$830
850 sqft
147 LaCrosse Street Available 08/04/20 1BR | Lovely Suburban Location with quick Bus Access! - * Large 1BR apartment on tree lined street. Hardwood floors throughout.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
96 Jeremias St Apt 2
96 Jeremias Street, Swissvale, PA
1 Bedroom
$595
Available 08/01/20 Available August 1st! 1 bedroom apartment in Swissvale - Fully equipped kitchen, wall A/C unit, laundry in building, and parking! $595/month + tenants pay water and electric.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
7464 McClure Ave
7464 Mcclure Avenue, Swissvale, PA
1 Bedroom
$595
Now Available! 1 Bedroom Apartment in Swissvale - 2nd Floor! Located a block from Edgewood Town Center. Quiet Street. Fully Equipped Kitchen; Off Street Parking; Wall A/C; Laundry in Building. $595/month + tenants pay electric & water.
Results within 5 miles of Wilkinsburg
Last updated July 16 at 12:30 AM
15 Units Available
Shadyside
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,784
877 sqft
Located in East End Pittsburgh, close to Target, Whole Foods and Mellon Park. Residents enjoy units with expansive windows, stainless steel appliances and hotel-inspired baths. Community offers health center, yoga studio and fire pits.
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
1 Unit Available
North Oakland
Bayard Manor
4600 Bayard Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
610 sqft
4600 Bayard Street, apt.
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
1 Unit Available
North Oakland
King Edward Annex
225 Melwood Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
611 sqft
225 Melwood Avenue, apt.
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
14 Units Available
The Docks
501 Riverfront Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
739 sqft
Fantastic views of the Allegheny River. Within walking distance to area restaurants and near Route 28. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, garage, and playground. Courtyard area.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
15 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
1500 Eagle Ridge Dr, Monroeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$980
738 sqft
Spacious apartments with cathedral ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and oversized wood decks or patios in a private wooded setting convenient to I-376. Property offers two lighted tennis courts and twin heated swimming pools with a waterfall.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
17 Units Available
Shadyside
Bakery Living Orange
6480 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
794 sqft
A smoke-free community with bike trails, a well-equipped fitness center, and a business center, among other amenities. Homes feature keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and gourmet kitchens. Opposite Bakery Square.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
7 Units Available
Shadyside
Bakery Living Blue
6454 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
761 sqft
Stone's throw from Bakery Square, these homes feature in-unit laundry, keyless entry, and gourmet kitchens, among other modern amenities. Common amenities include a business center and bike storage.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
8 Units Available
East Liberty
Walnut on Highland
121 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,492
702 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a fitness center, 24/7 maintenance, and covered parking. Located in the revamped East Liberty neighborhood.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
9 Units Available
Squirrel Hill South
Walnut Towers at Frick Park
7070 Forward Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
803 sqft
Near Frick Park and public transportation. This community is also minutes from the university. On-site amenities include a fitness center, lounge area, and a pet-friendly space. Short-term leasing available. Non-smoking community.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
4 Units Available
Squirrel Hill South
Wightman Street Apartments
2135 Wightman St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,132
572 sqft
Close to Magee Field, the Carnegie Museum and Monongahela River, this community offers on-site bike storage, covered parking, laundry facilities in the building. Units have up to four bedrooms and a full range of appliances.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
2 Units Available
Squirrel Hill South
5644 Hempstead Road
5644 Hempstead Rd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,274
640 sqft
Residents of this community have access to on-site laundry and covered parking at this pet-friendly community. Units have balconies/patios, a full range of appliances and high-speed internet access. Just minutes from Schenley Park and I-376.
Last updated July 16 at 12:26 AM
35 Units Available
The Flats at Fox Hill
1120 Fox Hill Dr, Monroeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$750
725 sqft
Welcome home to The Flats at Fox Hill Apartments, located in Monroeville, Pennsylvania! The Flats at Fox Hill Apartments offers relaxing and inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with many great amenities including a refreshing
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
10 Units Available
Munhall
The Waterfront
611 East Waterfront Drive, Munhall, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
723 sqft
Waterfront location with beautiful views and access to the Waterfront shopping districts. Spacious floor plans, washer/dryer in unit and luxurious finishes like crown molding and high ceilings.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
8 Units Available
Southside Flats
Hot Metal Flats
2900 Sidney St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,457
653 sqft
A pet-friendly community with an outdoor lounge, bicycle storage, and a heated sundeck for residents. Homes feature private balconies and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
12 Units Available
East Liberty
Coda on Centre
5765 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
631 sqft
At the crossroads of East Liberty and Shadyside rises Coda on Centre.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
8 Units Available
Squirrel Hill South
Gateway at Summerset
1876 Parkview Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,482
768 sqft
At The Gateway at Summerset you can escape the hustle and bustle of the city without ever leaving Pittsburgh.
Last updated July 8 at 06:24 PM
Contact for Availability
Shadyside
Kenmawr Apartments
401 Shady Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
Kenmawr Apartments in Pittsburgh, PA offer cheery units with lots of light, hardwood floors and dishwashers. Choice Shadyside location. Multiple floor plans to suit your needs.
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
2 Units Available
Laurel Village Apartments
1000 Penn Center Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$940
806 sqft
Units feature dishwashers, custom kitchens and state-of-the-art appliances. Located close to shops, restaurants and hospitals. Community includes covered carports, a party room and a swimming pool.
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
13 Units Available
North Oakland
Royal York
3955 Bigelow Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
768 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Royal York in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
