2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
173 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wilkinsburg, PA
Last updated June 12
Franklin
1 Unit Available
600 Ross Ave Unit #1
600 Ross Ave, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Apartment in the Heart of Wilkinsburg!!! Completely Furnished directly across the street from the Pennsylvania Train Station! Former office space converted into luxury apartment! Property Highlights: - Fully
Last updated June 12
Beacon Hill
1 Unit Available
1518 Fairmont
1518 Fairmont Street, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1518 Fairmont Available 08/01/20 518 Fairmont - A spacious 2 bed 2 bath apartment close to Penn ave and the parkway. New modern floors, washer dryer in unit and off street parking all for a great price. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5067480)
Last updated June 12
Beacon Hill
1 Unit Available
7524 Penn Bridge Court
7524 Penn Bridge Court, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1259 sqft
Choose white or espresso kitchen cabinets for this renovated apartment! See the model unit on our website for more pictures of what this will look like when completed.
Last updated June 12
Beacon Hill
1 Unit Available
7264 Beacon Hill Drive
7264 Beacon Hill Drive, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1259 sqft
Choose white or espresso kitchen cabinets for this renovated apartment! See the model unit on our website for more pictures of what this will look like when completed.
Last updated June 12
Greater Park Place
1 Unit Available
530 East End Ave Apt 4
530 East End Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
2 BR / 1 Bath Apartment in the Point Breeze/Regent Square Area. Fantastic Location! 10 Minutes from Downtown Pittsburgh. Close to Frick Park, local universities, hospitals.
Last updated June 12
Point Breeze
1 Unit Available
319 South Lang Avenue Unit 2
319 South Lang Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
This 2BR/ 1 Bath is located in Point Breeze. Enjoy convenient access to Oakland's hospitals and universities, Shadyside shops and restaurants, Bakery Square, East Liberty & Public Transportation.
Last updated June 12
Point Breeze
1 Unit Available
211 Carnegie Pl
211 Carnegie Place, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1000 sqft
1st Floor Apartment on a Quiet Street - Property Id: 265158 2 Bedroom 1 bath 1st floor Point Breeze apartment, renovated kitchen and lots of storage.
Last updated June 12
Greater Park Place
1 Unit Available
102 East End Ave
102 East End Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Available Now - Check out our 3D virtual tour!: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=BV96Lvgopvf This open 2 bedroom/1 Bath apartment is just waiting to be your next home.
Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
27 McKelvey
27 Mckelvey Avenue, Edgewood, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1050 sqft
SPACIOUS 2nd FLOOR Apartment with GARAGE - Property Id: 234988 CARPET IS PULLED AND HARDWOOD BEING REFINISHED! IN THIS DARLING 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH WITH GARAGE + BASEMENT.
Last updated April 4
Regent Square
1 Unit Available
143 Race St
143 Race Street, Edgewood, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Available Now - This amazing 2 Bedroom/1 Bath second-floor apartment sits right down the street from Koenig field in Edgewood.
Verified
Last updated June 12
East Liberty
11 Units Available
Coda on Centre
5765 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1077 sqft
At the crossroads of East Liberty and Shadyside rises Coda on Centre.
Verified
Last updated June 12
9 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
1500 Eagle Ridge Dr, Monroeville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1003 sqft
Spacious apartments with cathedral ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and oversized wood decks or patios in a private wooded setting convenient to I-376. Property offers two lighted tennis courts and twin heated swimming pools with a waterfall.
Verified
Last updated June 12
Shadyside
20 Units Available
Bakery Living Orange
6480 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1118 sqft
A smoke-free community with bike trails, a well-equipped fitness center, and a business center, among other amenities. Homes feature keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and gourmet kitchens. Opposite Bakery Square.
Verified
Last updated June 12
Squirrel Hill South
11 Units Available
Gateway at Summerset
1876 Parkview Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1155 sqft
At The Gateway at Summerset you can escape the hustle and bustle of the city without ever leaving Pittsburgh.
Verified
Last updated June 12
Squirrel Hill South
8 Units Available
5644 Hempstead Road
5645 Hempstead Rd, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
949 sqft
Community provides garage parking, bike storage and on-site laundry facilities. Units include high-speed internet access, balconies and a full range of appliances. Located in the Squirrel Hill district adjacent to Davis Playground and Hobart Street.
Verified
Last updated June 12
Squirrel Hill South
9 Units Available
Walnut Towers at Frick Park
7070 Forward Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1068 sqft
Near Frick Park and public transportation. This community is also minutes from the university. On-site amenities include a fitness center, lounge area, and a pet-friendly space. Short-term leasing available. Non-smoking community.
Verified
Last updated June 12
Shadyside
1 Unit Available
Bellefonte Street Apartments
5500 Elmer St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
803 sqft
Near upscale retail shops and trendy restaurant. A short distance from Squirrel Hill and the downtown area. Each community has 24-hour maintenance. All non-smoking buildings. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated June 12
Bloomfield
1 Unit Available
Noodle Factory
4646 Friendship Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
708 sqft
An upscale and contemporary community in an urban area. Close to the hospital and Liberty Avenue. Homes feature high ceilings, exposed wood and brick, and ample storage. Industrial look. Easy commuting.
Verified
Last updated June 12
38 Units Available
The Flats at Fox Hill
1120 Fox Hill Dr, Monroeville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$990
928 sqft
Welcome home to The Flats at Fox Hill Apartments, located in Monroeville, Pennsylvania! The Flats at Fox Hill Apartments offers relaxing and inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with many great amenities including a refreshing
Verified
Last updated June 12
North Oakland
18 Units Available
Royal York
3955 Bigelow Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1316 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Royal York in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 12
North Oakland
16 Units Available
King Edward Apartments
4601 Bayard St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1303 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at King Edward Apartments in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 12
Shadyside
13 Units Available
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,704
1264 sqft
Located in East End Pittsburgh, close to Target, Whole Foods and Mellon Park. Residents enjoy units with expansive windows, stainless steel appliances and hotel-inspired baths. Community offers health center, yoga studio and fire pits.
Verified
Last updated June 12
8 Units Available
The Docks
501 Riverfront Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1287 sqft
Fantastic views of the Allegheny River. Within walking distance to area restaurants and near Route 28. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, garage, and playground. Courtyard area.
Verified
Last updated June 12
East Liberty
4 Units Available
The Penn at Walnut on Highland
111 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,458
1278 sqft
Luxury apartments with in-unit washers, private balconies, and gourmet kitchens. Residents have access to a fully equipped fitness center, bike storage, and a business center, among other amenities. Located in East Liberty.
