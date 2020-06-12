/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:11 PM
55 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Wilkinsburg, PA
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Franklin
1 Unit Available
600 Ross Ave Unit #1
600 Ross Ave, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Apartment in the Heart of Wilkinsburg!!! Completely Furnished directly across the street from the Pennsylvania Train Station! Former office space converted into luxury apartment! Property Highlights: - Fully
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Beacon Hill
1 Unit Available
1518 Fairmont
1518 Fairmont Street, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1518 Fairmont Available 08/01/20 518 Fairmont - A spacious 2 bed 2 bath apartment close to Penn ave and the parkway. New modern floors, washer dryer in unit and off street parking all for a great price. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5067480)
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Beacon Hill
1 Unit Available
7524 Penn Bridge Court
7524 Penn Bridge Court, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1259 sqft
Choose white or espresso kitchen cabinets for this renovated apartment! See the model unit on our website for more pictures of what this will look like when completed.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Beacon Hill
1 Unit Available
7264 Beacon Hill Drive
7264 Beacon Hill Drive, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1259 sqft
Choose white or espresso kitchen cabinets for this renovated apartment! See the model unit on our website for more pictures of what this will look like when completed.
Results within 5 miles of Wilkinsburg
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
North Oakland
16 Units Available
King Edward Apartments
4601 Bayard St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1303 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at King Edward Apartments in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:22am
Shadyside
13 Units Available
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,704
1264 sqft
Located in East End Pittsburgh, close to Target, Whole Foods and Mellon Park. Residents enjoy units with expansive windows, stainless steel appliances and hotel-inspired baths. Community offers health center, yoga studio and fire pits.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
7 Units Available
The Docks
501 Riverfront Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1287 sqft
Fantastic views of the Allegheny River. Within walking distance to area restaurants and near Route 28. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, garage, and playground. Courtyard area.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
East Liberty
10 Units Available
Coda on Centre
5765 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1077 sqft
At the crossroads of East Liberty and Shadyside rises Coda on Centre.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
9 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
1500 Eagle Ridge Dr, Monroeville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1003 sqft
Spacious apartments with cathedral ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and oversized wood decks or patios in a private wooded setting convenient to I-376. Property offers two lighted tennis courts and twin heated swimming pools with a waterfall.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Shadyside
13 Units Available
Shadyside Commons
401 Amberson Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1009 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in a historic downtown building near Carnegie Mellon, the University of Pittsburgh and great city parks. Air-conditioned units with lofts, ceiling fans and oversized closets.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Southside Flats
5 Units Available
Hot Metal Flats
2900 Sidney St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,092
1157 sqft
A pet-friendly community with an outdoor lounge, bicycle storage, and a heated sundeck for residents. Homes feature private balconies and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Squirrel Hill South
10 Units Available
Gateway at Summerset
1876 Parkview Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1155 sqft
At The Gateway at Summerset you can escape the hustle and bustle of the city without ever leaving Pittsburgh.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Munhall
11 Units Available
The Waterfront
611 East Waterfront Drive, Munhall, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1325 sqft
Waterfront location with beautiful views and access to the Waterfront shopping districts. Spacious floor plans, washer/dryer in unit and luxurious finishes like crown molding and high ceilings.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
6 Units Available
Laurel Village Apartments
1000 Penn Center Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1048 sqft
Units feature dishwashers, custom kitchens and state-of-the-art appliances. Located close to shops, restaurants and hospitals. Community includes covered carports, a party room and a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
North Oakland
18 Units Available
Old King Edward
4603 Bayard Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1411 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Old King Edward in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated May 15 at 02:37pm
North Oakland
8 Units Available
Schenley Apartments
4101 Bigelow Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
Modern apartment homes with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and hardwood flooring. Abundant natural light and unbeatable city views. Community amenities include movie theater and basketball court.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated January 14 at 06:12pm
Shadyside
Contact for Availability
Kenmawr Apartments
401 Shady Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Kenmawr Apartments in Pittsburgh, PA offer cheery units with lots of light, hardwood floors and dishwashers. Choice Shadyside location. Multiple floor plans to suit your needs.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shadyside
1 Unit Available
Amberson Gardens
5 Bayard Road, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1270 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Furnished 2 Bd By Pitt,CMU,Bus-All Utilities Incl! - Property Id: 281196 Utilities included: heat, central air conditioning, electricity, water, gas, trash! Very convenient location to Pitt, CMU, and hospitals! Pitt shuttle, CMU
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Squirrel Hill North
1 Unit Available
5718 Fifth Ave Unit A
5718 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
Enjoy living in this grandiose and spacious 2BR/2 Bath in the center of it all! This home (it's truly half of a house) is conveniently located near Fifth and Negley; the restaurants and shops on Walnut are only blocks away, the universities are
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shadyside
1 Unit Available
705 Copeland St Ph
705 Copeland St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$5,200
Beautiful Shadyside penthouse apartment.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bloomfield
1 Unit Available
205 S Mathilda St
205 South Mathilda Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Available 08/01/20 Now Available August 1st! Large 2 Bedroom - 2 Full Bath Apartment in Bloomfield - Located Just Blocks Penn & Liberty Ave - Easy walk to all types of shops, restaurants and more! Comes with fully equipped kitchen w/ dishwasher
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
North Oakland
1 Unit Available
4677 Bayard St
4677 Bayard Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1400 sqft
Beautiful and Large Two Bed Room renovated apartment on second floor with 2 bath and garage parking and laundry in a elevator bldg.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Squirrel Hill South
1 Unit Available
5841 Morrowfield Avenue
5841 Morrowfield Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
Great Squirrel Hill location within walking distance to restaurants and shops! This second floor condo is approximately 1,234 sq ft and includes spacious living/dining room with access to outdoor balcony, eat-in-kitchen with refrigerator, electric
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Bloomfield
1 Unit Available
315 S Evaline St
315 South Evaline Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
This is a gorgeous 2 level apartment on the second and third floors of an up and down duplex. Up the stairs is a landing area with bike rack and electronic door locks to the apartment.
Similar Pages
Wilkinsburg 2 BedroomsWilkinsburg 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWilkinsburg 3 BedroomsWilkinsburg Apartments with Balcony
Wilkinsburg Apartments with GarageWilkinsburg Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWilkinsburg Apartments with ParkingWilkinsburg Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAJefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PA
Canonsburg, PACoraopolis, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PANew Castle, PAAmbridge, PABellevue, PAWest Mifflin, PAWeirton, WVCarnegie, PA