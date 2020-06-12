/
3 bedroom apartments
205 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wilkinsburg, PA
Greater Park Place
7726 Brashear St Unit 2
7726 Brashear Street, Wilkinsburg, PA
NEWLY UPDATED! 4 BR 1 1/2 Bath Apartment in Point Breeze. Fantastic location! Only 1 mile from the popular Regent Square.
Princetone Park
623 Princeton Blvd
623 Princeton Boulevard, Wilkinsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1160 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom House - **Due to the COVID-19 all showings have been put on pause until the end of April** If you are interested in viewing this property request a showing and a follow up email will go out towards the end of next week.
Kelly West
549 South Trenton Avenue
549 South Trenton Avenue, Wilkinsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Trenton Square Townhomes - 549 549 South Trenton Avenue Available 07/04/20 Beautifully Renovated 3BR Townhouse w/Garage & Central Air (Regent Square) - Renovated 3BR townhouse in Regent Square.
Laketon
2257 Laketon Road
2257 Laketon Road, Wilkinsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$775
1280 sqft
This cozy 3 bed, 1-bath house is Located in Wilkinsburg. Minutes away from the Parkway entrance, walking distance to Turner Elementary, Bus Stations, shopping center.
Regent Square
407 Biddle Ave
407 Biddle Avenue, Wilkinsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Light Bright Airy and Spacious First Floor Regent Square Apartment availablability negotiable. Many period details in place.
Results within 1 mile of Wilkinsburg
2249 Milligan Ave
2249 Milligan Avenue, Swissvale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$950
HUGE 3 bedroom 1 bathroom Home in Swissvale! - HUGE 3BD 1BA House -Newly updated! -Updated flooring throughout -All new windows -Sunny rooms with all natural light -Freshly painted -Mix of carpeting and laminate wood -Attached 1 car garage -Nice
7024 Blackhawk St
7024 Blackhawk Street, Swissvale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
Updated 3BR/1 Bath in Swisshelm Park/Swissvale! Convenient location nestled between Frick Park and Edgewood! Property Highlights: - New paint throughout -Hardwood floors - Renovated kitchen & bathroom -Separate living room & dining room -Great
739 Gaywood Dr
739 Gaywood Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Beautiful, spacious 3 bedroom home in Penn Hills/Blackridge neighborhood. Conveniently located near the I-376 corridor.
Braddock Hills - Forest Hills
702 Cascade Rd
702 Cascade Road, Forest Hills, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Available 07/01/20 Available for July 1, 2020 Move in. *** PLEASE NOTE - WE DO NOT ACCEPT PHONE CALLS FOR SCHEDULING APPOINTMENTS. ALL APPOINTMENTS MUST BE SCHEDULED VIA EMAIL *** 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath.
405 Penn Vista Dr
405 Penn Vista Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1265 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath home. Great charm and functional layout. New appliances along with other new finishes. Nice big finished game room! Off street parking. Contact us today to find out more about this beautiful home.
641 Penny Dr
641 Penny Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1199 sqft
Newly renovated 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath Cape Cod style home coming soon in Monroeville. Lovely hardwood floors throughout. Bedrooms are large and located on second floor. Beautifully renovated kitchen and updated bathrooms.
Braddock Hills - Forest Hills
407 Biddle st
407 Biddle Ave, Forest Hills, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
AVAILABLE 8/1/2020 Fabulous Arts& Craft unit with many period details in place. This spacious apartment offers 3 Bedrooms, kitchen, dining room, living room, and sun porch, front and back balcony with central A/C & On-site laundry facilities.
7322 Whipple St
7322 Whipple Street, Swissvale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available for immediate occupancy. Completely renovated for rent in Swissvale. All brand new appliance and great location.
2208 Hawthorne Avenue
2208 Hawthorne Avenue, Swissvale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
Very Large Rooms. Three Stories + Finished Basement in Swissvale. - Very Large Rooms. Three Stories + Finished Basement in Swissvale. Bedrooms are spacious in this unit. Two bedrooms and full bath on the second floor.
Verona
7930 Thon Dr,
7930 Thon Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1572 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed/1.
Results within 5 miles of Wilkinsburg
Shadyside
Elmer Street Apartments
5610 Elmer St, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,933
1420 sqft
This charming, beautiful building is near public transportation, the University of Pitt, and Carnegie Mellon. Each home offers updated interiors and several floor plan options. Non-smoking building. Pet-friendly.
Shadyside
Holden Street Apartments
5733 Holden St, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1419 sqft
Charming community near Walnut Street and the downtown area. Close to the universities. On-site laundry facilities, maintenance services, and green space. Non-smoking community. Pet-friendly. Updated interiors.
The Flats at Fox Hill
1120 Fox Hill Dr, Monroeville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1233 sqft
Welcome home to The Flats at Fox Hill Apartments, located in Monroeville, Pennsylvania! The Flats at Fox Hill Apartments offers relaxing and inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with many great amenities including a refreshing
Munhall
The Waterfront
611 East Waterfront Drive, Munhall, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,183
1515 sqft
Waterfront location with beautiful views and access to the Waterfront shopping districts. Spacious floor plans, washer/dryer in unit and luxurious finishes like crown molding and high ceilings.
Squirrel Hill South
Forbes Terrace
5703 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy a beautiful courtyard, on-site parking and gorgeous landscaping at this community. Apartments are pet-friendly and offer in-unit laundry and smoke-free living. Property is near Squirrel Hill's shopping district and the Carnegie Library.
Squirrel Hill South
Beacon Commons
5629 Beacon Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1157 sqft
Situated in the Squirrel Hill District and moments from Davis Playground and The Manor theater, this community provides beautiful landscaping, on-site parking and a pet-friendly environment. Smoke-free apartments with in-unit laundry and beautifully appointed interiors.
Squirrel Hill South
Walnut on Wightman
1720 Wightman Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
St. Edmund's Academy, Forbes Avenue and Schenley Drive are convenient to this community. Residents have bike storage and on-site parking at the smoke-free community. Units include balconies/patios, additional storage and hardwood flooring.
North Oakland
Royal York
3955 Bigelow Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1919 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Royal York in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Docks
501 Riverfront Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,332
1405 sqft
Fantastic views of the Allegheny River. Within walking distance to area restaurants and near Route 28. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, garage, and playground. Courtyard area.
