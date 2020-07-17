All apartments in West York
1325 W. POPLAR STREET
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1325 W. POPLAR STREET

1325 W Poplar St · (717) 690-1857
Location

1325 W Poplar St, West York, PA 17404
West York

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1325 WEST POPLAR STREET · Avail. Aug 1

$1,195

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

1325 WEST POPLAR STREET Available 08/01/20 1325 W. POPLAR ST, WEST YORK - WEST YORK SCHOOLS - located in the rear of the building is this apartment with 3 Private bedrooms, large open living room with built-in shelving for tv and books etc, open dining room, large kitchen with island-style bar with seating area, has large pantry and lots of cabinets, fridge, electric stove and dishwasher, large bath with SHOWER ONLY and large vanity area and linen closet, washer and dryer for tenant use, large 1-car garage, CENTRAL AIR. NO PETS/NO SMOKING $1295/mo TENANT OCCUPIED THROUGH 06/30/2020. POSSIBLE OCCUPANCY 07/17/2020. 24-HOUR ADVANCE NOTICE OF ALL SHOWINGS.

***WEST YORK SCHOOL DISTRICT***

UTILITIES: Tenant pays gas and electric. (included in the rent are water, sewer and trash) Renter's insurance is required.

AMENITIES: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer

NO SMOKING. NO PETS. WILL NOT GO SECTION 8

Call to arrange a showing. Teresa Gurreri (717) 690-1857 or e-mail tgurreri@ahpm.biz

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

