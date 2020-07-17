1325 W. POPLAR STREET

Amenities

1325 WEST POPLAR STREET Available 08/01/20 1325 W. POPLAR ST, WEST YORK - WEST YORK SCHOOLS - located in the rear of the building is this apartment with 3 Private bedrooms, large open living room with built-in shelving for tv and books etc, open dining room, large kitchen with island-style bar with seating area, has large pantry and lots of cabinets, fridge, electric stove and dishwasher, large bath with SHOWER ONLY and large vanity area and linen closet, washer and dryer for tenant use, large 1-car garage, CENTRAL AIR. NO PETS/NO SMOKING $1295/mo TENANT OCCUPIED THROUGH 06/30/2020. POSSIBLE OCCUPANCY 07/17/2020. 24-HOUR ADVANCE NOTICE OF ALL SHOWINGS.



UTILITIES: Tenant pays gas and electric. (included in the rent are water, sewer and trash) Renter's insurance is required.



NO SMOKING. NO PETS. WILL NOT GO SECTION 8



Call to arrange a showing. Teresa Gurreri (717) 690-1857 or e-mail tgurreri@ahpm.biz



