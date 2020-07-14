All apartments in West Chester
The Point at Windermere

1500 Windermere Rd · (484) 207-5159
Location

1500 Windermere Rd, West Chester, PA 19380

Price and availability

VERIFIED 43 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 24W303 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,253

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 737 sqft

Unit 13M106 · Avail. now

$1,353

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 841 sqft

Unit 03L206 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,353

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 841 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 24W104 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,504

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1046 sqft

Unit 11M305 · Avail. now

$1,544

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1046 sqft

Unit 01L103 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,544

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1046 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Point at Windermere.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
range
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
tennis court
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
fire pit
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
playground
Welcome to The Point at Windermere in Chester County, PA. Our pet-friendly community is located just a short drive from the shops and restaurants of downtown West Chester with close access to a wide range of outdoor activities in nearby Ridley Creek State Park. Choose from our one, two and three-bedroom luxury apartments along with a full line up of fantastic community amenities including a pool, outdoor grill areas, fitness center, sauna and tennis courts. In response to the coronavirus, we are offering virtual tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $250 amenity fee; $500 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Other: $185/month. Ample surface parking available for free and garages for rent for $185 on a first come, first served basis. Please call our leasing office for more parking information.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Point at Windermere have any available units?
The Point at Windermere has 14 units available starting at $1,253 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in West Chester, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Chester Rent Report.
What amenities does The Point at Windermere have?
Some of The Point at Windermere's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Point at Windermere currently offering any rent specials?
The Point at Windermere is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Point at Windermere pet-friendly?
Yes, The Point at Windermere is pet friendly.
Does The Point at Windermere offer parking?
Yes, The Point at Windermere offers parking.
Does The Point at Windermere have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Point at Windermere offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Point at Windermere have a pool?
Yes, The Point at Windermere has a pool.
Does The Point at Windermere have accessible units?
No, The Point at Windermere does not have accessible units.
Does The Point at Windermere have units with dishwashers?
No, The Point at Windermere does not have units with dishwashers.
