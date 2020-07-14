Amenities

Unit Amenities range air conditioning furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym pool bbq/grill sauna tennis court garage parking 24hr maintenance coffee bar fire pit hot tub online portal package receiving playground

Welcome to The Point at Windermere in Chester County, PA. Our pet-friendly community is located just a short drive from the shops and restaurants of downtown West Chester with close access to a wide range of outdoor activities in nearby Ridley Creek State Park. Choose from our one, two and three-bedroom luxury apartments along with a full line up of fantastic community amenities including a pool, outdoor grill areas, fitness center, sauna and tennis courts. In response to the coronavirus, we are offering virtual tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you.