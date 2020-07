Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher w/d hookup cable included carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center car charging clubhouse 24hr concierge dog park elevator fire pit gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access 24hr maintenance cc payments coffee bar courtyard dog grooming area e-payments game room media room online portal package receiving shuffle board trash valet

The Pointe at West Chester is thinking outside the box and living there, too. It is the next great living environment in suburban Philadelphia. Here, high-end finishes and a generous array of amenities come standard. Our lavish pool and outdoor lounge are Wi-Fi enabled. Granite counter tops..we got'em. Stainless steel appliances in a chef made kitchen..we have’em! Covered parking..you know it! You see, it is the best of everything..a “real” fitness center and a social center clubhouse where you can live a little. You’ll want to review our spacious floorplans- maybe even consider one of our unique loft apartments…get creative with your space. Visit today to reserve your new home!