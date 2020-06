Amenities

NOT A STUDENT RENTAL. This gorgeous modern townhome has two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with a great location in the Borough of West Chester. Wide open spaces with original wood beams on the ceilings, exposed posts and brick walls and great hardwood flooring. New custom windows, tons of storage and closet space, a back patio and fenced in yard, bright kitchen, abundant lighting, two car driveway parking, and second floor laundry. Comes with two assigned parking spaces.