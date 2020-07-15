206 N Swarthmore Ave B

Amenities

206 N Swarthmore Ave. Folsom - 2br 1bath Apartment - Property Id: 156932



The 2nd floor unit is now open for lease. 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit. Hardwood floor, kitchen with granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, separate heat and electric, recess lights, New bath, spacious bedrooms. Laundry room on site for $30. Off street parking. 1 block from Ridley Park train station and Ridley township center with stores, banks, five minutes to 95. Ridley School District.



Rent $1200/month. Water, sewer and trash included in rent. All other utilities shall be at tenant's expense. Additional $30 for washer and dryer usage. We require 3 months to move in (1st month, last month and security deposit. If interested, send us a text message at (484) 240-9956. Currently occupied and tenant will be out by June 30, 2020 but now available for showing!

No Pets Allowed



