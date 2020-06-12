/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
47 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Spry, PA
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Spry
1 Unit Available
2713 S. Queen St. 2nd Floor
2713 S Queen St, Spry, PA
2 Bedrooms
$900
Apartment 2nd fl - 2nd floor apartment in York Township/Dallastown Schools. Great location with easy access to RT i83. Liiving Room measures 13'3" x 15'7" Eat in Kitchen 14'2" x 15'1" with oven/range and refrigerator.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Spry
1 Unit Available
304 DEW DROP ROAD
304 Dew Drop Road, Spry, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
936 sqft
Dallastown Schools ~ Cozy 2 bedroom house. Living room and eat-in kitchen with stove and refrigerator. Bathroom with tub/shower combination. Deck off of kitchen, yard, 1 car garage and 1 off street parking space. Washer/dryer courtesy only.
1 of 8
Last updated May 18 at 08:38am
Spry
1 Unit Available
206 Dade Ct
206 Dade Ct, Spry, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1 sqft
Nice end unit 2 bedrooms 1.5 Bathrooms 1 car garage. High efficient gas heat and hot water heater. All appliances included, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
Results within 1 mile of Spry
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated May 13 at 02:33pm
Tyler Run-Queens Gate
23 Units Available
York Apartments
2000 Maplewood Dr, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$955
900 sqft
York Apartments is an intimate apartment community nestled in the heart of York, PA. Choose from eight spacious apartments with abundant closet space and your choice of patio or balcony. You will be sure to find the perfect home for you.
Results within 5 miles of Spry
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
18 Units Available
Lion's Gate Townhomes
101 N Cheviot Way, Red Lion, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1826 sqft
2-3 bedroom townhomes in quiet neighborhood near Freysville Road. In-unit laundry, breakfast bar, pantry and air conditioning. Private garage parking. Community has picnic area and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
27 Units Available
The Apartment Gallery of York
104 Camelot Arms, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,088
1245 sqft
Do not miss out on the apartment home you have been looking for all along! With convenient access to routes 30 and 83, our property is just minutes to countless shopping and dining opportunities.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 06:07pm
East York
8 Units Available
Greenspring
100 Bridlewood Way, East York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1200 sqft
Greenspring Apartment Homes offers spacious and well-appointed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in the heart of York, PA. Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Side
1 Unit Available
651 Bergman St
651 Bergman Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bed / 1 Bath home with full basement! - Property Id: 297783 Beautiful 2 Bed / 1 Bath home with full basement and beautiful, well maintained yard.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
219 Beck Road
219 Beck Road, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
219 Beck Road Available 06/30/20 Town Home - This end of row town home is located in Springfield Township/Dallastown Schools. Home has a large 20' x 14' Living Rm, Kitchen with appliances measuring 7'6" x 7'2". Concrete walk out basement.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3425 Woodberry Rd
3425 Woodberry Road, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Single Family Home - Remodeled home sitting in peaceful horse farm country. West Manchester Township/West York Schools.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast York
1 Unit Available
312 Wallace St.
312 Wallace St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$795
312 Wallace St. Available 06/23/20 Near Goode School York City - This two bedroom house is located on the 300 block of Wallace St in York City near Goode School. Tenant pays all utilities. Laundry hookups included.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
20 Dietz Rd
20 Dietz Rd, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
Single Family Home - Private country setting in Windsor Township, Red Lion Schools. 10'3" x 11'6" Living Rm w/new carpet, Dining Room measures 9'9" x 10'6" w/new carpet. Both bedrooms also have new carpet.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1863 Seaks Run Road
1863 Seaks Run Road, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1863 Seaks Run Road Available 08/03/20 Single Family Home - Breathtaking Log Home on over 4 acres in Springfield Township. This home is a short term lease only - lease must end August 2021.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8116 Fishel Creek Road
8116 Fishel Creek Road, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Cape Code in a Country Setting in Seven Valleys - MUST Own SUV or TRUCK, this property has a steep/switchback driveway with oneway exit/entrance. Has a finished basement and a loft family room. 3 Car garage, closest to the home included.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast York
1 Unit Available
107 E. Market Street 2nd & 3rd Floor
107 E Market St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$925
Beautiful 2nd & 3rd floor Loft located in York City - Beautiful brick 2 story apartment, original hardwood floors and numerous built-ins. On-street parking is available, York City parking permit can be obtained by the tenant.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown York
1 Unit Available
146 S. Duke Apt. 3
146 South Duke Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$945
146 S. Duke Apt. 3 Available 06/17/20 Newly renovated apartment just blocks from the square in York City! Video in Photos! - This 2 bedroom apartment is located in the 100 block of South Duke St in Downtown York.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Side
1 Unit Available
728 GLEN PLACE
728 Glen Place, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$795
728 Glen Place, YORK - On East End of York City is this 2 bedroom house with living room, dining room, kitchen with stove and refrigerator, bath with shower only, laundry room with washer and dryer, partially fenced yard.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown York
1 Unit Available
146 S. Duke Apt. 1R
146 S Duke St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$895
Updated apartment just blocks from York City Square! Video walk through in listing photos! - This two story 2 bedroom apartment is located in the 100 block of South Duke St in Downtown York. It has 1.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast York
1 Unit Available
245 E Franklin Way
245 Franklin Way, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$795
Single family home in York City! $300 Off Second Months Rent!! Video Walk Through in Photos - This house is located in the 200 block of East Franklin Way. It has new flooring throughout and an open floor plan on the 1st floor.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Side
1 Unit Available
948 E. Princess #2
948 East Princess Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$825
Nice apartment on East End of York City SD. See Video walk through in photos! - This 2 bedroom apartment is located on the 900 block of E. Princess St. The apartment is 2nd/3rd floor.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Red Lion
1 Unit Available
407 W. Broadway, Apt. B
407 West Broadway, Red Lion, PA
2 Bedrooms
$895
407 W. Broadway, Apt. B Available 06/30/20 Red Lion SD - This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment is located at the intersection of Broadway and 1st Avenue in Red Lion. It is on the top level and on one floor.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2560 Freysville Rd. Apt A
2560 Freysville Road, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$975
Semi Detached - Newly constructed a year ago Windsor Township ranch style home. Open floor plan for Living Room/Dining Room measuring 19'10" x 17'2", Kitchen measuring 11' x 7'8". Basement area measuring 19'6" x 18'7".
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Doctors Row
1 Unit Available
651 W. Market St., Apt. 2
651 W Market St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$695
651 W. Market St., Apt. 2 Available 07/02/20 Spacious Renovated 2 Bedroom in York City SD - This spacious 2 bedroom apartment is located on the 600 block of W. Market St. convenient to public transportation and many other amenities.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Side
1 Unit Available
256 E King St., Apt. 1
256 East King Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$725
256 E King St., Apt. 1 Available 06/30/20 Oldetowne East Neighborhood! First Floor with Garage - This two bedroom apartment is located on the 200 block of E. King St. on the 1st floor. There are hardwood floors throughout.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Baltimore, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDHarrisburg, PAEssex, MDCockeysville, MDLancaster, PA
Dundalk, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDYork, PABel Air South, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MD