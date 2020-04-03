All apartments in Spring Mount
105 MEMORIAL DR
Last updated April 3 2020

105 MEMORIAL DR

105 Memorial Drive · (866) 677-6937
Location

105 Memorial Drive, Spring Mount, PA 19473

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful opportunity to lease professional office space in a desirable location in Schwenksville area. The entire space available has been freshly painted with new interior doors installed and new laminated floors installed through out. The bathrooms have been updated with new fixtures and tastefully decorated. The main reception area isa welcoming 28x16 with other available rooms in various sizes. 12x14, 14x14, 10x13,9x17 and an additional 15x11 room available if needed, The space being offered if the lower level of the Dental practice. Don't miss out, schedule your appointment today! Easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 MEMORIAL DR have any available units?
105 MEMORIAL DR has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 105 MEMORIAL DR currently offering any rent specials?
105 MEMORIAL DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 MEMORIAL DR pet-friendly?
No, 105 MEMORIAL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Mount.
Does 105 MEMORIAL DR offer parking?
Yes, 105 MEMORIAL DR does offer parking.
Does 105 MEMORIAL DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 MEMORIAL DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 MEMORIAL DR have a pool?
No, 105 MEMORIAL DR does not have a pool.
Does 105 MEMORIAL DR have accessible units?
No, 105 MEMORIAL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 105 MEMORIAL DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 MEMORIAL DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 MEMORIAL DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 MEMORIAL DR does not have units with air conditioning.
