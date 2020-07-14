705 ROBERTS ROAD

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities

Excellent location in Wissahickon school district. This beautiful brick Colonial is located on a quiet street. Incoming traffic is only from those living in community since there are no through streets. Refinished wood floors in the living and formal dining rooms. In the living room you will find a brick wood burning fireplace. Office located off of living room with built in shelving and outside exit. Spacious kitchen with new flooring, cabinetry, counters, and new stove, microwave and dishwasher. From the kitchen exit to back slate patio which has a view of the fenced backyard. Powder room located off the kitchen. On the second floor there are 3 good sized bedrooms all with lots of closet space. All the floors have been refinished. Landscaping is included in rental. Excellent location; so close to Route 309 , PA turnpike, regional rails to center city Philadelphia and many major Routes. Close to restaurants, shopping, community activities and township parks. No showings until 8/1/2020. Any questions, call listing agent.