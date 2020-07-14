All apartments in Spring House
Find more places like 705 ROBERTS ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring House, PA
/
705 ROBERTS ROAD
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM

705 ROBERTS ROAD

705 Roberts Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

705 Roberts Road, Spring House, PA 19002

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Excellent location in Wissahickon school district. This beautiful brick Colonial is located on a quiet street. Incoming traffic is only from those living in community since there are no through streets. Refinished wood floors in the living and formal dining rooms. In the living room you will find a brick wood burning fireplace. Office located off of living room with built in shelving and outside exit. Spacious kitchen with new flooring, cabinetry, counters, and new stove, microwave and dishwasher. From the kitchen exit to back slate patio which has a view of the fenced backyard. Powder room located off the kitchen. On the second floor there are 3 good sized bedrooms all with lots of closet space. All the floors have been refinished. Landscaping is included in rental. Excellent location; so close to Route 309 , PA turnpike, regional rails to center city Philadelphia and many major Routes. Close to restaurants, shopping, community activities and township parks. No showings until 8/1/2020. Any questions, call listing agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 ROBERTS ROAD have any available units?
705 ROBERTS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring House, PA.
What amenities does 705 ROBERTS ROAD have?
Some of 705 ROBERTS ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 ROBERTS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
705 ROBERTS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 ROBERTS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 705 ROBERTS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring House.
Does 705 ROBERTS ROAD offer parking?
No, 705 ROBERTS ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 705 ROBERTS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 ROBERTS ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 ROBERTS ROAD have a pool?
No, 705 ROBERTS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 705 ROBERTS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 705 ROBERTS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 705 ROBERTS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 705 ROBERTS ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 705 ROBERTS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 705 ROBERTS ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PAHatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Willow Grove, PAArdmore, PAChester, PADoylestown, PANarberth, PACollingswood, NJBlue Bell, PAAmbler, PAMaple Glen, PAMontgomeryville, PANorth Wales, PAPlymouth Meeting, PA
Glenside, PAChalfont, PAHatfield, PAKulpsville, PAWyncote, PAConshohocken, PAJenkintown, PASouderton, PAHarleysville, PARockledge, PABryn Mawr, PAPerkasie, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Rosemont CollegeSaint Joseph's University
Temple University