3 bedroom apartments
44 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Spring City, PA
1 Unit Available
424 BRIDGE STREET
424 Bridge Street, Spring City, PA
Welcome to this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath twin in the Spring City Area! If you are looking for ample space this is the place for you! This property features newer windows, central A/C and heating system. Well maintained! Plenty of storage space.
Results within 1 mile of Spring City
1 Unit Available
149 PROVIDENCE FORGE RD
149 Providence Forge Road, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
Tenant pays El., El. Heat, El. Hot Water, El. A/C. Monthly Rent includes use of Community outdoor pool, tennis & basketball courts, tots playground, public water and sewer, grounds maintenance. Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 & 1/2 baths, spacious 1800 sq.
1 Unit Available
353 CHURCH STREET
353 Church Street, Royersford, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2532 sqft
Awesome bi-level 3-BR apartment in Spring Ford Schools! This spacious and conveniently-located apartment features a living room and eat-in kitchen on the first floor, with three great bedrooms upstairs.
Results within 5 miles of Spring City
13 Units Available
Walnut Crossing
350 Brooke Dr, Royersford, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1300 sqft
Situated on 43 beautifully landscaped acres just northwest of Collegeville, Walnut Crossing offers townhomes and apartments in Royersford, PA that are central to the area’s major corporate and pharmaceutical centers.
16 Units Available
Phoenix Village
131 Bridge St, Phoenixville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,651
1407 sqft
Within walking distances to area shops and restaurants. Stunning landscaping, courtyard and game room. Apartments feature open floor plans, lots of storage and gourmet kitchens. Patios and balconies provide excellent views.
Contact for Availability
Botanica Cottages
100 Hunsberger Dr, Royersford, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,389
1432 sqft
Apartments with balconies, generous floor plans, fireplaces and in-unit laundry just off of Route 422. Good gym facilities with pool, hot tub, sauna and business center in complex. Short drive to Landis Creek Golf Club.
7 Units Available
Chestnut Pointe
150 Morgan Dr, Royersford, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1350 sqft
Situated on 47 beautifully landscaped acres just northwest of Collegeville, Chestnut Pointe offers Royersford apartments for rent that are central to all major corporate and pharmaceutical centers along the Route 202 corridor.
1 Unit Available
1525 W MAIN STREET
1525 West Main Street, Montgomery County, PA
Beautiful farmhouse colonial on large lot, (lawn cutting included with rent) has been completely renovated.
1 Unit Available
1101 MEADOWVIEW LANE
1101 Meadowview Lane, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1075 sqft
Welcome home to this wonderfully bright First floor- Three full bedrooms, Plus a den/Office! Great location in complex, fresh and clean- this property is ready for you.
1 Unit Available
2871 E HIGH STREET
2871 East High Street, Sanatoga, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
2572 sqft
Wonderful property that is ready for a business, or a home/residence! This home is very unique, and can have many uses! Beautiful Hardwood Flooring! Large and Spacious Rooms! Very Bright and Airy! Great for either a business, home, or both! Terrific
1 Unit Available
509 KIMBERTON ROAD
509 Kimberton Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom rental located in Phoenixville, PA will be available August 1, 2020. Unit shows extremely well. Kitchen features beautiful granite countertops, undermount sink, stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash.
1 Unit Available
92 Orchard Court
92 Orchard Court, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1360 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 1.
1 Unit Available
4 HARTMANS RUN LANE
4 Hartman Run Lane, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1768 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Ranch Split Level home on 5.5 acres with Creek and Wooded area. Living Room with Fireplace, Dining Room, Kitchen with Breakfast Room and a Full Basement. Dishwasher, washer, dryer and refrigerator are included.
1 Unit Available
303 Black Walnut Drive
303 Black Walnut Drive, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1678 sqft
Perfectly situated between Exton and downtown Phoenixville this stunning townhouse is located within the very quite and desirable Kimberton Greene community that features a tennis court and swimming pool and is the perfect place to call your next
1 Unit Available
6 Jacob Way
6 Jacob Way, Trappe, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2260 sqft
This amazing home is full of amenities! The home was previously used by the developer as the model home so it is one of the nicest homes in the development.
Results within 10 miles of Spring City
15 Units Available
Mill Grove
131 Mill Grove Drive, Norristown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1290 sqft
Mill Grove’s Audubon, PA apartments for rent offer all the qualities you’re looking for in a home: comfort and convenience in an elegant country setting.
45 Units Available
Arlo
56 E Swedesford Rd, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1392 sqft
Where modern, contemporary aesthetic meets farmhouse charm, Arlo delivers a unique living experience that embodies the beauty of Chester County and the vitality of its residents.
33 Units Available
Westgate Village Apartments
333 Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1500 sqft
Westgate Village Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Malvern, PA. Our community is charming and affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features private entrances.
13 Units Available
Valley Forge Towers North
3000 W Valley Forge Cir, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
Luxury high-rise community has private movie theater, kids playroom and basketball court. Units feature washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances and safes. Located just minutes from Route 422, 76, 202 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
23 Units Available
The Haven At Atwater
1000 Terrain St., Malvern, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,637
1425 sqft
Luxury units feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and relaxing garden tubs. Residents have access to coffee & tea bar, 24-hour fitness center, yoga, library and game room. Pool, sundeck, cabana, walking trail access.
1 Unit Available
168 SHILLING AVENUE
168 Shilling Avenue, Chester County, PA
Gorgeous town home available immediately! A covered porch welcomes you to this four bedroom and two and half baths with a two car garage! A true open floor plan living in this bright new home with all the bells and whistles with a fabulous gourmet
1 Unit Available
606 N ATWATER DRIVE
606 North Atwater Drive, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,779
1690 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 606 N ATWATER DRIVE in Chester County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
215 QUARRY POINT ROAD
215 Quarry Point Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2040 sqft
This luxury dream house located in award winning Great Valley school District is available for you to move right in on Sept. 01. The stunning design features 5" hand scraped hardwood floors, 9' ceilings and a large composite deck.
1 Unit Available
39 SUMMIT AVENUE
39 Summit Avenue, Paoli, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1279 sqft
Totally Renovated, while keeping the "old world charm" that this home exudes...you get the best of both worlds! On a quiet cul de sac street in award winning T/E SD, and minutes from the Paoli Train Station, is 39 Summit Avenue...
