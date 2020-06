Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher air conditioning ceiling fan microwave internet access

2nd floor 2 BR / 1 Bath unit is available for rent beginning June 18, 2020. Tenant is responsible for electric (heat & hot water) and cable/internet service. Property owner pays for water/sewer and trash. There is no central AC, but there is one window unit that cools the entire apartment well and each room has a ceiling fan. Coin operated washer/dryer is available for tenant use in a common area. The property has a total of 5 units, and is located in the Borough of Souderton; within a half block of public transportation. NO PETS