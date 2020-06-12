/
2 bedroom apartments
19 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Shrewsbury, PA
31 East Forrest Ave
31 E Forrest Ave, Shrewsbury, PA
2 Bedrooms
$895
Town Home - Shrewsbury Borough home featuring a 2 Car Garage to rear. 10'2" x 13'11" Living Room, Separate Dining Rm, 7'10" x 13'2" Kitchen. The basement is 12' x 18'.
Results within 5 miles of Shrewsbury
37 Main St. 1st Floor
37 Main St, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$850
37 Main St.
1863 Seaks Run Road
1863 Seaks Run Road, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1863 Seaks Run Road Available 08/03/20 Single Family Home - Breathtaking Log Home on over 4 acres in Springfield Township. This home is a short term lease only - lease must end August 2021.
12934 Glen Brook
12934 Glen Brook Ct, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautifully redone 2 Story in Glen Rock - Completely redone interior. Brand New Stainless Steel appliances. Large wraparound deck. 1 car garage & additional off-street parking. Southern School District.
110 Church St.
110 Church St, Glen Rock, PA
2 Bedrooms
$875
Semi Detached - Located in Glen Rock Borough this charming home offers 2 Bedrooms 1 Bath and large 13'4" x 12' Living Room, Eat In Kitchen measuring 15'7" x 13'4", Unfinished concrete basement with w/d hookups.
37 Main St. 2nd Floor
37 Main Street, Glen Rock, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
37 Main St. 2nd Floor Available 07/03/20 2nd floor Apartment - This 2 bedroom apartment can have the 2nd bedroom used as a bedroom or study (we call it a bedroom here-this room does not have a closet).
25 N MAIN
25 North Main Street, Loganville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Great price on this Loganville Rental just 2 minutes off of I83. Cozy, Neat and tidy this efficient 2 bedroom comes with a courtesy washer and dryer and the landlord pays for water, sewer and trash!Tenant pays gas and electric.
Results within 10 miles of Shrewsbury
3908 Tunnel Hill Rd. Apt 2
3908 Tunnel Hill Rd, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
3908 Tunnel Hill Rd. Apt 2 Available 07/10/20 Apartment - North Codorus Township apartment featuring 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, 12'8" x 15'7" Living Room, 12' x 10' 6" Kitchen with oven-range and refrigerator. (RLNE5848750)
219 Beck Road
219 Beck Road, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
219 Beck Road Available 06/30/20 Town Home - This end of row town home is located in Springfield Township/Dallastown Schools. Home has a large 20' x 14' Living Rm, Kitchen with appliances measuring 7'6" x 7'2". Concrete walk out basement.
3555 Messersmith Rd. Apt #5
3555 Messersmith Rd, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
Apartment - 2 Bedroom Apartment in Popular Salem Village. Located in North Codorus Townsip and Spring Grove Schools this apartment offers a large 12'8" x 15'7" Living Room, 10'10" x 10'11" Kitchen with oven-range and refrigerator.
Spry
2713 S. Queen St. 2nd Floor
2713 S Queen St, Spry, PA
2 Bedrooms
$900
Apartment 2nd fl - 2nd floor apartment in York Township/Dallastown Schools. Great location with easy access to RT i83. Liiving Room measures 13'3" x 15'7" Eat in Kitchen 14'2" x 15'1" with oven/range and refrigerator.
10 Fulton Ave
10 Fulton Avenue, Stewartstown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
Ranch style - Located in Stewartstown Borough this ranch home offers beautiful hardwood floors in most of 1st floor. 17'10" x 12'7" Living Room, Separate Dining, 12'2" x 11'1" Kitchen with appliances. Some replacement windows.
8116 Fishel Creek Road
8116 Fishel Creek Road, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Cape Code in a Country Setting in Seven Valleys - MUST Own SUV or TRUCK, this property has a steep/switchback driveway with oneway exit/entrance. Has a finished basement and a loft family room. 3 Car garage, closest to the home included.
Red Lion
407 W. Broadway, Apt. B
407 West Broadway, Red Lion, PA
2 Bedrooms
$895
407 W. Broadway, Apt. B Available 06/30/20 Red Lion SD - This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment is located at the intersection of Broadway and 1st Avenue in Red Lion. It is on the top level and on one floor.
7113 Sticks School Road
7113 Sticks School Road, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
Single Family Home - Unique Stone and Log home sitting on a 1 acre lot in Codorus Township. Offering 19'6" x 15' Living Room, Separate Dining Room, 12' x 12' Kitchen with appliances. Beautifully restored. Woodstove in stone fireplace, Shed.
Spry
304 DEW DROP ROAD
304 Dew Drop Road, Spry, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
936 sqft
Dallastown Schools ~ Cozy 2 bedroom house. Living room and eat-in kitchen with stove and refrigerator. Bathroom with tub/shower combination. Deck off of kitchen, yard, 1 car garage and 1 off street parking space. Washer/dryer courtesy only.
3914 Tunnel Hill Rd. Apt. #3
3914 Tunnel Hill Rd, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$725
Apartment - Located in North Codorus Township this apartment is located in a complex that offers a convenient location. 13'3" x 15'1" Living room, 9'11" x 7'8" Kitchen w/oven-range and refrigerator. (RLNE5562633)
Spry
206 Dade Ct
206 Dade Ct, Spry, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1 sqft
Nice end unit 2 bedrooms 1.5 Bathrooms 1 car garage. High efficient gas heat and hot water heater. All appliances included, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
Red Lion
640 LANTERN COURT
640 Lantern Court, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1760 sqft
Dallastown Schools - 2 bd townhouse, 2 1/2 baths. Open eat-in kitchen with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Dining area and family room, large unfinished basement for storage. 2nd floor w/d hookups. Gas heat, CAC. No pets.
