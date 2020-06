Amenities

Spacious 2bd/1.5ba apartment with shared front porch.



Light filled throughout with high ceilings and a renovated kitchen and bath. Historic home with original touches throughout.

Great location with walking distances to stores and restaurants, moments from public transit.



Property Highlights:



- Renovated

- Laundry in unit

- Guest bath

- Light filled

- Spacious bedrooms

- Storage throughout

- Stainless steel kitchen



Available immediately

Tenant covers gas and electric

Cats welcome at owners discretion



No Dogs Allowed



