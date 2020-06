Amenities

w/d hookup garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking garage

Great Condition, Single Family home in Seven Valleys - This home has been well cared for. 4 bedrooms, one bath Rancher located off of Yellow Church Rd in Seven Valleys. Spring Grove school district, with 2 car garage, carport and concrete parking pad in rear of property. Electric washer/dryer hookups in basement. Central Air! Gas heat.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5759896)