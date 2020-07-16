Amenities

in unit laundry parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

33 W Gay Street, RED LION - Located in Red Lion off Route 24 is this large 3 bedroom single family house with living room, dining room, kitchen with gas stove and refrigerator, room off kitchen for storage/pantry, bathroom with tub/shower, attic for storage, basement with washer/dryer(electric) hookup, rear yard and 2 off-street parking spaces.



***RED LION SCHOOL DISTRICT***



UTILITIES: Tenant pays gas, electric, water, sewer and trash. Renter's insurance is required.



AMENITIES:



NO SMOKING. NO PETS. WILL NOT GO SECTION 8



E-mail tgurreri@ahpm.biz or call to arrange a showing. Teresa Gurreri (717) 690-1857



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4827579)