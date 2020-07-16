All apartments in Red Lion
33 W. GAY STREET

33 West Gay Street · (717) 690-1857
Location

33 West Gay Street, Red Lion, PA 17356
Red Lion

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 33 W. GAY STREET · Avail. now

$1,095

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
33 W Gay Street, RED LION - Located in Red Lion off Route 24 is this large 3 bedroom single family house with living room, dining room, kitchen with gas stove and refrigerator, room off kitchen for storage/pantry, bathroom with tub/shower, attic for storage, basement with washer/dryer(electric) hookup, rear yard and 2 off-street parking spaces.

***RED LION SCHOOL DISTRICT***

UTILITIES: Tenant pays gas, electric, water, sewer and trash. Renter's insurance is required.

AMENITIES:

NO SMOKING. NO PETS. WILL NOT GO SECTION 8

E-mail tgurreri@ahpm.biz or call to arrange a showing. Teresa Gurreri (717) 690-1857

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4827579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 W. GAY STREET have any available units?
33 W. GAY STREET has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 33 W. GAY STREET have?
Some of 33 W. GAY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 W. GAY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
33 W. GAY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 W. GAY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 33 W. GAY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Red Lion.
Does 33 W. GAY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 33 W. GAY STREET offers parking.
Does 33 W. GAY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 W. GAY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 W. GAY STREET have a pool?
No, 33 W. GAY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 33 W. GAY STREET have accessible units?
No, 33 W. GAY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 33 W. GAY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 W. GAY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 W. GAY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 W. GAY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
