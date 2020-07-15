101 Riverside Ln

Amenities

Beuatiful 3 bedroom end unit Townhome in Preston Court Redhill - Beautiful end unit in Preston Court. Upgraded lighting, upgraded blinds. The two-story foyer with picture window allows tons of natural light into this sunny space. There is a formal living room which could also be used as a home office. Open-concept oversized family room, dining area, and stunning kitchen, make entertaining a breeze! Granite countertops, maple cabinetry, gas cooking, glass pendant lighting, and breakfast bar with overhang to provide additional seating. Upstairs the master bedroom suite is one of the best features of the home! It includes a large sitting area, huge walk-in closet and a master bath with soaking tub and stall. Second floor laundry. Unfinished basement and attached 1 car garage.



No Pets Allowed



