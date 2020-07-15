All apartments in Red Hill
101 Riverside Ln
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

101 Riverside Ln

101 Riverside Dr · (215) 641-8080
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

101 Riverside Dr, Red Hill, PA 18076

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 101 Riverside Ln · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1979 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beuatiful 3 bedroom end unit Townhome in Preston Court Redhill - Beautiful end unit in Preston Court. Upgraded lighting, upgraded blinds. The two-story foyer with picture window allows tons of natural light into this sunny space. There is a formal living room which could also be used as a home office. Open-concept oversized family room, dining area, and stunning kitchen, make entertaining a breeze! Granite countertops, maple cabinetry, gas cooking, glass pendant lighting, and breakfast bar with overhang to provide additional seating. Upstairs the master bedroom suite is one of the best features of the home! It includes a large sitting area, huge walk-in closet and a master bath with soaking tub and stall. Second floor laundry. Unfinished basement and attached 1 car garage.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4787733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Riverside Ln have any available units?
101 Riverside Ln has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 101 Riverside Ln have?
Some of 101 Riverside Ln's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Riverside Ln currently offering any rent specials?
101 Riverside Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Riverside Ln pet-friendly?
No, 101 Riverside Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Red Hill.
Does 101 Riverside Ln offer parking?
Yes, 101 Riverside Ln offers parking.
Does 101 Riverside Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Riverside Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Riverside Ln have a pool?
No, 101 Riverside Ln does not have a pool.
Does 101 Riverside Ln have accessible units?
No, 101 Riverside Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Riverside Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Riverside Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Riverside Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Riverside Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
