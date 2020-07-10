611 William Penn Pl, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Downtown Pittsburgh
Price and availability
VERIFIED 3 years AGO
1 Bedroom
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath A
$1,200
1 Bed · 1 Bath
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath B
$1,550
1 Bed · 1 Bath
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath A
$1,795
2 Bed · 2 Bath
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath B
$2,500
2 Bed · 2 Bath
3 Bedrooms
3 Bedroom, 3 Bath A
$2,500
3 Bed · 3 Bath
3 Bedroom, 3 Bath B
$2,600
3 Bed · 3 Bath
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Residences at the Alcoa Building.
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
24hr gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
pet friendly
fire pit
game room
key fob access
lobby
online portal
pool table
shuffle board
Offering beautiful spaces, top-tier amenities, and todayђs modern conveniences. Ideally situated minutes from Pittsburgh's best shopping, restaurants, hotels, and employers.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $350 per pet
limit:
rent: $25
restrictions: Please contact for pet restrictions.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does The Residences at the Alcoa Building have any available units?
The Residences at the Alcoa Building offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,200, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,795, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,500. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does The Residences at the Alcoa Building have?
Some of The Residences at the Alcoa Building's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Residences at the Alcoa Building currently offering any rent specials?
The Residences at the Alcoa Building is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Residences at the Alcoa Building pet-friendly?
Yes, The Residences at the Alcoa Building is pet friendly.
Does The Residences at the Alcoa Building offer parking?
No, The Residences at the Alcoa Building does not offer parking.
Does The Residences at the Alcoa Building have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Residences at the Alcoa Building offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Residences at the Alcoa Building have a pool?
No, The Residences at the Alcoa Building does not have a pool.
Does The Residences at the Alcoa Building have accessible units?
Yes, The Residences at the Alcoa Building has accessible units.
Does The Residences at the Alcoa Building have units with dishwashers?
No, The Residences at the Alcoa Building does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Residences at the Alcoa Building?