Now Or (August). 3 Blocks To Duquesne University,

Available Now or August. Uptown. 3 Blocks to Duquesne University, 10 Minuite Walk to Point Park University, 5 Minuite Bus Ride to Pitt. 4 Bed Room, New Kitchen, Gas Stove, Refrigerator, Dish Washer, Whole House Air-Conditioning, Washer and Dryer, 1 Block to Forbes avenue and Fifth Avenue for The Bus Stop. Close to Locust Street, Tustin Street, Miltenberger Street, Van Braam Street. $1400.00 Plus Utilities. (I also Have 1 to 6 Bedroom Houses in Uptown) Call 412-287-5712



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5645446)