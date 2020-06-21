767 Anaheim Street

Amenities

Spacious 3-Bedroom SFD in Upper Hill - Newly Remodeled



Large family room, dining room, pass through kitchen with brand new appliances.



Second floor contains two bedrooms (master bedroom has a walk-in closet) and a brand new bathroom remodel. Third floor attic is finished and spacious, and is counted as one of the three bedrooms. Full basement for storage.



New paint and flooring throughout.



Close to all that Oakland has to offer.



Next door property is flat and vacant providing the opportunity to use until further notice.



Washer/dryer available for $50/month.



- Rent is $1200/month.

- Tenant pays utilities: gas, electric, water.

- Pets allowed within criteria and deposit.

- No smoking, please.



Call or text Dan to schedule a tour: 724-316-7159. I am very flexible with my schedule and will work to meet you at your earliest convenience.



Riva Ridge Real Estate Services, Inc.

Rivaridge.biz



(RLNE5845464)