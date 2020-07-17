All apartments in Pittsburgh
727 Mellon St

727 Mellon Street · (412) 596-7653
Location

727 Mellon Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15206
East Liberty

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 727 Mellon St · Avail. now

$2,850

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated Brick Home with Private Yard - This home is newly renovated with original woodwork throughout the whole home. Large living room with original fireplace. Dining room space that entertains into the kitchen with island. Fully equipped with refrigerator, gas stove/oven, and dishwasher. Half bathroom is located on first floor. Access to basement in kitchen with washer/dryer and ample storage space. Second floor has one full bathroom, master bedroom attached to his/hers walk-in closet with master bathroom, two additional rooms. Third floor has third full bathroom with two additional bedrooms on opposite sides. Patio on the rear side of the home with large fenced in yard. Available off-street parking in rear with fence entrance. Additional outside entrance to basement.

Available for immediate move-in
$2850/month + tenant is responsible for utilities

Call or text Amanda for showing/information @ 412-596-7653
Riva Ridge Real Estate
rivaridge.biz

(RLNE5860229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 Mellon St have any available units?
727 Mellon St has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 727 Mellon St have?
Some of 727 Mellon St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 Mellon St currently offering any rent specials?
727 Mellon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 Mellon St pet-friendly?
No, 727 Mellon St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 727 Mellon St offer parking?
Yes, 727 Mellon St offers parking.
Does 727 Mellon St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 727 Mellon St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 Mellon St have a pool?
No, 727 Mellon St does not have a pool.
Does 727 Mellon St have accessible units?
No, 727 Mellon St does not have accessible units.
Does 727 Mellon St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 727 Mellon St has units with dishwashers.
