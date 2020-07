Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal pet friendly air conditioning fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly

Large 2 bedroom apartment in a very desirable and convenient Shadyside location. Very clean and well maintained, next to Bakery Square, blocks to restaurants and shopping in Shadyside. On bus route and approximately 1-2 miles to CMU and PITT campuses.



PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:

- Wall to wall carpeting

- Central AC

- Washer/dryer

- Garbage disposal

- Storage locker

- Decorative fireplaces



Available immediately, $1300/month plus gas and electric



No Cats Allowed



