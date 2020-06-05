5819 5th Ave Apt 4

Amenities
GREAT location: shops, restaurants, bars, Chatham University, CMU, PITT. Easy walk to Walnut St.
Elegant ceiling moldings, stately wainscoting along the walls, and gleaming hardwood floors give a boost of charm to this Shadyside apartment. Plenty of light streams in through the bedroom windows. Kitchen is outfitted with all you need: refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, microwave and garbage disposal.
- $1295 base + $55 Lot Parking + $55 H20 = $1405 per month
- Tenant pays electric and gas
(RLNE5598325)