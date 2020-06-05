All apartments in Pittsburgh
5819 5th Ave Apt 4

5819 Fifth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5819 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Shadyside

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
GREAT location: shops, restaurants, bars, Chatham University, CMU, PITT. Easy walk to Walnut St.

Elegant ceiling moldings, stately wainscoting along the walls, and gleaming hardwood floors give a boost of charm to this Shadyside apartment. Plenty of light streams in through the bedroom windows. Kitchen is outfitted with all you need: refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, microwave and garbage disposal.
- $1295 base + $55 Lot Parking + $55 H20 = $1405 per month
- Tenant pays electric and gas

(RLNE5598325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5819 5th Ave Apt 4 have any available units?
5819 5th Ave Apt 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 5819 5th Ave Apt 4 have?
Some of 5819 5th Ave Apt 4's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5819 5th Ave Apt 4 currently offering any rent specials?
5819 5th Ave Apt 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5819 5th Ave Apt 4 pet-friendly?
No, 5819 5th Ave Apt 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 5819 5th Ave Apt 4 offer parking?
Yes, 5819 5th Ave Apt 4 does offer parking.
Does 5819 5th Ave Apt 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5819 5th Ave Apt 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5819 5th Ave Apt 4 have a pool?
No, 5819 5th Ave Apt 4 does not have a pool.
Does 5819 5th Ave Apt 4 have accessible units?
No, 5819 5th Ave Apt 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 5819 5th Ave Apt 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5819 5th Ave Apt 4 has units with dishwashers.
