3374 Dawson St

Large 5 BR / 2 Bath House in South Oakland.



Great Location! Close to local Universities, 5 minute commute to Downtown Pittsburgh!



Property Highlights:

- Large 5 bedrooms with wall-to-wall vinyl flooring

- Two bathrooms with ceramic floor

- Large equipped kitchen with ceramic floor

- Clean and spacious basement

- On-site coin-op laundry center

- Front porch and backyard lawn (good for BBQ in summer)

- Off-street parking space available ($50/car/month)

- Surveillance camera around house



Terms:

- Available from August 1

- Monthly rent: $2,450+ utilities (gas, electric, and water/sewage)

- Off-street parking: $50/car/month

- No pets and no smoking



Dimensions:

- Bedroom 1: (8' x 13') + (7'1'' x 6'2'')

- Bedroom 2: 11'3'' x 9'6''

- Bedroom 3: 11'3'' x 12'4''

- Bedroom 4: 12'3'' x 14'

- Bedroom 5 (1st room): 8'7'' x 12'1''

- Bedroom 5 (2nd room): 21'8'' x 14'1''

- Living Room: 14'7'' x 15'5''

- Kitchen: 10'9'' x 11'3''

- Basement: 23'4'' x 31'2''



