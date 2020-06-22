3374 Dawson St

Amenities
Large 5 BR / 2 Bath House in South Oakland.
Great Location! Close to local Universities, 5 minute commute to Downtown Pittsburgh!
Property Highlights:
- Large 5 bedrooms with wall-to-wall vinyl flooring
- Two bathrooms with ceramic floor
- Large equipped kitchen with ceramic floor
- Clean and spacious basement
- On-site coin-op laundry center
- Front porch and backyard lawn (good for BBQ in summer)
- Off-street parking space available ($50/car/month)
- Surveillance camera around house
Terms:
- Available from August 1
- Monthly rent: $2,450+ utilities (gas, electric, and water/sewage)
- Off-street parking: $50/car/month
- No pets and no smoking
Dimensions:
- Bedroom 1: (8' x 13') + (7'1'' x 6'2'')
- Bedroom 2: 11'3'' x 9'6''
- Bedroom 3: 11'3'' x 12'4''
- Bedroom 4: 12'3'' x 14'
- Bedroom 5 (1st room): 8'7'' x 12'1''
- Bedroom 5 (2nd room): 21'8'' x 14'1''
- Living Room: 14'7'' x 15'5''
- Kitchen: 10'9'' x 11'3''
- Basement: 23'4'' x 31'2''
(RLNE5846141)