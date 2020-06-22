All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

3374 Dawson St

3374 Dawson Street · (833) 207-4309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3374 Dawson Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
South Oakland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 2 baths, $2450 · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Large 5 BR / 2 Bath House in South Oakland.

Great Location! Close to local Universities, 5 minute commute to Downtown Pittsburgh!

Property Highlights:
- Large 5 bedrooms with wall-to-wall vinyl flooring
- Two bathrooms with ceramic floor
- Large equipped kitchen with ceramic floor
- Clean and spacious basement
- On-site coin-op laundry center
- Front porch and backyard lawn (good for BBQ in summer)
- Off-street parking space available ($50/car/month)
- Surveillance camera around house

Terms:
- Available from August 1
- Monthly rent: $2,450+ utilities (gas, electric, and water/sewage)
- Off-street parking: $50/car/month
- No pets and no smoking

Dimensions:
- Bedroom 1: (8' x 13') + (7'1'' x 6'2'')
- Bedroom 2: 11'3'' x 9'6''
- Bedroom 3: 11'3'' x 12'4''
- Bedroom 4: 12'3'' x 14'
- Bedroom 5 (1st room): 8'7'' x 12'1''
- Bedroom 5 (2nd room): 21'8'' x 14'1''
- Living Room: 14'7'' x 15'5''
- Kitchen: 10'9'' x 11'3''
- Basement: 23'4'' x 31'2''

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5846141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3374 Dawson St have any available units?
3374 Dawson St has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
Is 3374 Dawson St currently offering any rent specials?
3374 Dawson St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3374 Dawson St pet-friendly?
No, 3374 Dawson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 3374 Dawson St offer parking?
Yes, 3374 Dawson St does offer parking.
Does 3374 Dawson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3374 Dawson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3374 Dawson St have a pool?
No, 3374 Dawson St does not have a pool.
Does 3374 Dawson St have accessible units?
No, 3374 Dawson St does not have accessible units.
Does 3374 Dawson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3374 Dawson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3374 Dawson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3374 Dawson St does not have units with air conditioning.
