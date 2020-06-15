All apartments in Pittsburgh
3331 Niagara Street
Last updated June 15 2020

3331 Niagara Street

3331 Niagara Street · (412) 491-2226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3331 Niagara Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
South Oakland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 3331 Niagara Street · Avail. Aug 5

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
3331 Niagara Street Available 08/05/20 LARGE, RECENTLY UPDATED HOME AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST 2020! - This Expertly Remodeled 5 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House with a large Bonus Room is Currently Leasing for Next School Year!

Completely updated Kitchen, Baths, and Dining Room. Updated appliances, countertops, central air/heat. Offers an extra room perfect for a den or office.

Quiet street location is a short walk to PITT, Carlow and CMU Campus locations and the area Hospitals. Steps to Public Transportation and shuttles, with a simple commute to Downtown. Convenient walk to shops, restaurants, and other entertainment.

KEY PROPERTY FEATURES:
Completely Updated Kitchens/Baths
Wood Floors Throughout
Central Air/Heat
New Appliances
Modern Lighting
Internet and Cable Ready
Dishwasher
Laundry in Unit

ADDITIONAL FEATURES:
Landscape & Snow Removal
Property Maintenance Service

(RLNE3633565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

