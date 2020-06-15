Amenities
3331 Niagara Street Available 08/05/20 LARGE, RECENTLY UPDATED HOME AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST 2020! - This Expertly Remodeled 5 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House with a large Bonus Room is Currently Leasing for Next School Year!
Completely updated Kitchen, Baths, and Dining Room. Updated appliances, countertops, central air/heat. Offers an extra room perfect for a den or office.
Quiet street location is a short walk to PITT, Carlow and CMU Campus locations and the area Hospitals. Steps to Public Transportation and shuttles, with a simple commute to Downtown. Convenient walk to shops, restaurants, and other entertainment.
KEY PROPERTY FEATURES:
Completely Updated Kitchens/Baths
Wood Floors Throughout
Central Air/Heat
New Appliances
Modern Lighting
Internet and Cable Ready
Dishwasher
Laundry in Unit
ADDITIONAL FEATURES:
Landscape & Snow Removal
Property Maintenance Service
(RLNE3633565)