Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

2703 Stella

2703 Stella Street · (412) 212-7101
Location

2703 Stella Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Southside Slopes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2703 Stella · Avail. Aug 1

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
2703 Stella Available 08/01/20 Available August! Luxury & Fully-Updated 3 bedroom/2.5 bath with parking pad in South Side Slopes! - South Side Slopes is a perfect location for commuters and those who love to be near everything! You will have a parking pad, beautiful decks, patio, AND a cool industrial style kitchen with concrete counters, ceramic tile, and stainless steel appliances.

Contact us at 412-212-7101 to view this property today!

**Tenant’s responsible for all utilities**

QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:
-$40 application fee
-MUST have qualifying credit score
-MUST pass a background check
-First month’s rent (equal to one month) and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in.
-We Are Not Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program
-Call NOW to have a showing! 412-212-7101
- http://southpghrentals.com/

EHO

(RLNE3068734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2703 Stella have any available units?
2703 Stella has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 2703 Stella have?
Some of 2703 Stella's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2703 Stella currently offering any rent specials?
2703 Stella isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2703 Stella pet-friendly?
No, 2703 Stella is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 2703 Stella offer parking?
Yes, 2703 Stella does offer parking.
Does 2703 Stella have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2703 Stella does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2703 Stella have a pool?
No, 2703 Stella does not have a pool.
Does 2703 Stella have accessible units?
No, 2703 Stella does not have accessible units.
Does 2703 Stella have units with dishwashers?
No, 2703 Stella does not have units with dishwashers.
