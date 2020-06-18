Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

2703 Stella Available 08/01/20 Available August! Luxury & Fully-Updated 3 bedroom/2.5 bath with parking pad in South Side Slopes! - South Side Slopes is a perfect location for commuters and those who love to be near everything! You will have a parking pad, beautiful decks, patio, AND a cool industrial style kitchen with concrete counters, ceramic tile, and stainless steel appliances.



Contact us at 412-212-7101 to view this property today!



**Tenant’s responsible for all utilities**



QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:

-$40 application fee

-MUST have qualifying credit score

-MUST pass a background check

-First month’s rent (equal to one month) and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in.

-We Are Not Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program

-Call NOW to have a showing! 412-212-7101

- http://southpghrentals.com/



