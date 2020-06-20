All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like 2623 Burham Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
2623 Burham Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2623 Burham Street

2623 Burham Street · (412) 254-8052
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2623 Burham Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Southside Slopes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2623 Burham Street · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1080 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled House in South Side - Available NOW is this beautifully updated home located in the South Side Slopes. First floor offers large living room and eat in kitchen with wide-plank hardwood flooring and neutral colors. The kitchen comes equipped with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. The sliding glass doors open to a huge deck with gorgeous views of the city! Upstairs, the master bedroom has two skylights offering tons of natural light. Second bedroom and full bath are spacious and updated. The third bedroom, located on the bottom floor, can also be utilized as an office/den or guest room and has access to the back yard. Extra bath and washer/dryer are in the basement. Central Air.

Video tour can found on our website at www.arbors.com

LEASE TERMS
- $1595 per month, Minimum 12 month lease
- Must provide proof of income (3x amount of rent)
- $40 application fee applies for credit/background check for each person over 18
- Approved application, signed lease & first full month rent will secure the unit
- Security deposit due before move in
- Tenant responsible for gas,electric and water/sewer
- Tenant responsible for lawn maintenance and snow removal
- NO PETS
- We do not participate in the housing voucher program

Contact Crystal at crystals@arbors.com for more information (412-254-8052) or to schedule an appointment! Apply online at www.arbors.com

ARBORS MANAGEMENT INC
1-800-963-1280

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5802558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2623 Burham Street have any available units?
2623 Burham Street has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 2623 Burham Street have?
Some of 2623 Burham Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2623 Burham Street currently offering any rent specials?
2623 Burham Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2623 Burham Street pet-friendly?
No, 2623 Burham Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 2623 Burham Street offer parking?
No, 2623 Burham Street does not offer parking.
Does 2623 Burham Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2623 Burham Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2623 Burham Street have a pool?
No, 2623 Burham Street does not have a pool.
Does 2623 Burham Street have accessible units?
No, 2623 Burham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2623 Burham Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2623 Burham Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2623 Burham Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Morgan at North Shore
100 Anderson St
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Ridge at Robinson
1501 Meredith Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15205
Gateway at Summerset
1876 Parkview Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
5644 Hempstead Road
5645 Hempstead Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
The Clark Building
717 Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Gross Street
341 Gross Street Apt. 202
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
Emerald Gardens
2400 Village Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15205
Fifth Avenue Apartments
6401 5th Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15206

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Monroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Jefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghBloomfieldEast Liberty
Squirrel Hill NorthSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity