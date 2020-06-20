2623 Burham Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Remodeled House in South Side - Available NOW is this beautifully updated home located in the South Side Slopes. First floor offers large living room and eat in kitchen with wide-plank hardwood flooring and neutral colors. The kitchen comes equipped with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. The sliding glass doors open to a huge deck with gorgeous views of the city! Upstairs, the master bedroom has two skylights offering tons of natural light. Second bedroom and full bath are spacious and updated. The third bedroom, located on the bottom floor, can also be utilized as an office/den or guest room and has access to the back yard. Extra bath and washer/dryer are in the basement. Central Air.



Video tour can found on our website at www.arbors.com



LEASE TERMS

- $1595 per month, Minimum 12 month lease

- Must provide proof of income (3x amount of rent)

- $40 application fee applies for credit/background check for each person over 18

- Approved application, signed lease & first full month rent will secure the unit

- Security deposit due before move in

- Tenant responsible for gas,electric and water/sewer

- Tenant responsible for lawn maintenance and snow removal

- NO PETS

- We do not participate in the housing voucher program



Contact Crystal at crystals@arbors.com for more information (412-254-8052) or to schedule an appointment! Apply online at www.arbors.com



ARBORS MANAGEMENT INC

1-800-963-1280



