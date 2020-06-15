All apartments in Pittsburgh
2323 Salisbury Street
2323 Salisbury Street

2323 Salisbury Street · (412) 212-7101
Location

2323 Salisbury Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Southside Slopes

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
2323 Salisbury Street Available 07/01/21 Available July 2021 - 4 Bedroom Home w/ Modern Finishes in the Slopes! - This excellent 4 bedroom home in a great location, with an excellent open-floor plan and large bedroom spaces. Updated bamboo floors, nice yard, and all stainless steel appliances included. In-house laundry, too!

For more info or to set up a showing,

QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:
-$40 application fee
-MUST have qualifying credit score
-MUST pass a background check
-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in
-We Are Not Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program
-CALL NOW! 412-212-7101
-apply now @ http://southpghrentals.com/

EHO

(RLNE3241638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2323 Salisbury Street have any available units?
2323 Salisbury Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 2323 Salisbury Street have?
Some of 2323 Salisbury Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2323 Salisbury Street currently offering any rent specials?
2323 Salisbury Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2323 Salisbury Street pet-friendly?
No, 2323 Salisbury Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 2323 Salisbury Street offer parking?
No, 2323 Salisbury Street does not offer parking.
Does 2323 Salisbury Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2323 Salisbury Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2323 Salisbury Street have a pool?
No, 2323 Salisbury Street does not have a pool.
Does 2323 Salisbury Street have accessible units?
No, 2323 Salisbury Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2323 Salisbury Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2323 Salisbury Street has units with dishwashers.
