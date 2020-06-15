Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8

2323 Salisbury Street Available 07/01/21 Available July 2021 - 4 Bedroom Home w/ Modern Finishes in the Slopes! - This excellent 4 bedroom home in a great location, with an excellent open-floor plan and large bedroom spaces. Updated bamboo floors, nice yard, and all stainless steel appliances included. In-house laundry, too!



For more info or to set up a showing,



QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:

-$40 application fee

-MUST have qualifying credit score

-MUST pass a background check

-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in

-We Are Not Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program

-CALL NOW! 412-212-7101

-apply now @ http://southpghrentals.com/



EHO



(RLNE3241638)