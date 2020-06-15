Amenities
2323 Salisbury Street Available 07/01/21 Available July 2021 - 4 Bedroom Home w/ Modern Finishes in the Slopes! - This excellent 4 bedroom home in a great location, with an excellent open-floor plan and large bedroom spaces. Updated bamboo floors, nice yard, and all stainless steel appliances included. In-house laundry, too!
QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:
-$40 application fee
-MUST have qualifying credit score
-MUST pass a background check
-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in
-We Are Not Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program
