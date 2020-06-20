All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1808 Baldauf St

1808 Baldauf Street · (412) 518-2743
Location

1808 Baldauf Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Southside Slopes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1808 Baldauf St · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
concierge
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom/2 Bath in Southside! - This amazingly remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bath house sits on a quiet block at the top of the Southside. Walk through the front door and you are greeted with an open living room great for entertaining. Laminate flooring flows through the living room and throughout the first floor into the kitchen. With the open-concept kitchen and breakfast nook that overlooks the back wooded area, you will be able to have all your friends and family over for any occasion. Featuring stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and an amazing view, this kitchen will not disappoint.

Come and see today! Even better in person.

Located within minutes of all the restaurants and nightlife in the Southside, the cinema and attractions at the Southside Works Town Square, the American Eagle Corporate office, and much more.

Also, enjoy our RPM resident rewards program! Our residents will receive a free Purqz account (rpmrentalrewards.com) that saves our tenants an average of $83 a month at restaurants, grocery stores, travel, etc. You'll find over 1,000 local and national merchants on the app. We also offer a free utility set-up/transfer concierge service! We'll help you get the very best prices on utilities and do all the work for you.

Terms:
- Utilities paid by tenant
- There is a $25 a month Tenant Management fee for online payment/Purqz account/utility setup
- Security deposit one month's rent
- Sorry, no pets
- $55 application fee per adult for credit/criminal/eviction check
- NO SMOKING (Inside or Outside)

Background Check:

Credit
- Must have a credit score of 650 or above. Under 650 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. Must have no credit accounts in collections.

Income
- Must gross at least 2.5 times the monthly rent.

References
- We will call previous landlord and employer as well as collect pay stubs.

About us:
Pay rent, request maintenance, and contact your dedicated, professional property manager online or in person.

Real Property Management Pittsburgh strives to provide quality, safe, clean housing to tenants who want the same. We strive to improve lives and our communities by continuously elevating property management standards.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5817432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 Baldauf St have any available units?
1808 Baldauf St has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1808 Baldauf St have?
Some of 1808 Baldauf St's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1808 Baldauf St currently offering any rent specials?
1808 Baldauf St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 Baldauf St pet-friendly?
No, 1808 Baldauf St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 1808 Baldauf St offer parking?
No, 1808 Baldauf St does not offer parking.
Does 1808 Baldauf St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1808 Baldauf St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 Baldauf St have a pool?
No, 1808 Baldauf St does not have a pool.
Does 1808 Baldauf St have accessible units?
No, 1808 Baldauf St does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 Baldauf St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1808 Baldauf St does not have units with dishwashers.
