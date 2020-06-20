1808 Baldauf St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities concierge

Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom/2 Bath in Southside! - This amazingly remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bath house sits on a quiet block at the top of the Southside. Walk through the front door and you are greeted with an open living room great for entertaining. Laminate flooring flows through the living room and throughout the first floor into the kitchen. With the open-concept kitchen and breakfast nook that overlooks the back wooded area, you will be able to have all your friends and family over for any occasion. Featuring stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and an amazing view, this kitchen will not disappoint.



Come and see today! Even better in person.



Located within minutes of all the restaurants and nightlife in the Southside, the cinema and attractions at the Southside Works Town Square, the American Eagle Corporate office, and much more.



Also, enjoy our RPM resident rewards program! Our residents will receive a free Purqz account (rpmrentalrewards.com) that saves our tenants an average of $83 a month at restaurants, grocery stores, travel, etc. You'll find over 1,000 local and national merchants on the app. We also offer a free utility set-up/transfer concierge service! We'll help you get the very best prices on utilities and do all the work for you.



Terms:

- Utilities paid by tenant

- There is a $25 a month Tenant Management fee for online payment/Purqz account/utility setup

- Security deposit one month's rent

- Sorry, no pets

- $55 application fee per adult for credit/criminal/eviction check

- NO SMOKING (Inside or Outside)



Background Check:



Credit

- Must have a credit score of 650 or above. Under 650 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. Must have no credit accounts in collections.



Income

- Must gross at least 2.5 times the monthly rent.



References

- We will call previous landlord and employer as well as collect pay stubs.



About us:

Pay rent, request maintenance, and contact your dedicated, professional property manager online or in person.



Real Property Management Pittsburgh strives to provide quality, safe, clean housing to tenants who want the same. We strive to improve lives and our communities by continuously elevating property management standards.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5817432)