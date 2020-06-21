Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge parking media room

1420 Centre Ave Available 07/01/20 Let City View be your oasis! - Let City View be your oasis. Our downtown Pittsburgh apartments offer you an escape from the bustling city life while being in the middle of it all. With a location second to none, you’ll be just steps away from Pittsburgh’s growing food scene, a short stroll from for live entertainment at venues and theaters, and within walking distance to your grocery store. Revel in Pittsburgh’s nightlife and easily navigate the city with public transportation located close to your home!



Spacious and stylish downtown Pittsburgh apartments



At City View, we offer multiple studios, one- and two-bedroom downtown Pittsburgh apartments in a variety of styles and layouts. Each of our homes is made complete with 6-foot windows in providing you and your guests with stunning views of downtown Pittsburgh as well as spectacular views for you to wake up to. Our kitchens are furnished with plenty of cabinet space and stainless-steel options are available to you! To get a better idea of our available homes, browse our floor plans, gallery, or give us a call to schedule a tour! There is something for everyone here at City View! In addition, we offer one-of-a-kind studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments! If you are interested, please contact our leasing office to check pricing and availability!



(RLNE5827225)