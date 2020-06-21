All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like 1420 Centre Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
1420 Centre Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1420 Centre Ave

1420 Centre Avenue · (703) 495-2350
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Downtown Pittsburgh
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1420 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Downtown Pittsburgh

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1420 Centre Ave · Avail. Jul 1

$1,053

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
24hr concierge
media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
parking
media room
1420 Centre Ave Available 07/01/20 Let City View be your oasis! - Let City View be your oasis. Our downtown Pittsburgh apartments offer you an escape from the bustling city life while being in the middle of it all. With a location second to none, you’ll be just steps away from Pittsburgh’s growing food scene, a short stroll from for live entertainment at venues and theaters, and within walking distance to your grocery store. Revel in Pittsburgh’s nightlife and easily navigate the city with public transportation located close to your home!

Spacious and stylish downtown Pittsburgh apartments

At City View, we offer multiple studios, one- and two-bedroom downtown Pittsburgh apartments in a variety of styles and layouts. Each of our homes is made complete with 6-foot windows in providing you and your guests with stunning views of downtown Pittsburgh as well as spectacular views for you to wake up to. Our kitchens are furnished with plenty of cabinet space and stainless-steel options are available to you! To get a better idea of our available homes, browse our floor plans, gallery, or give us a call to schedule a tour! There is something for everyone here at City View! In addition, we offer one-of-a-kind studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments! If you are interested, please contact our leasing office to check pricing and availability!

(RLNE5827225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 Centre Ave have any available units?
1420 Centre Ave has a unit available for $1,053 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1420 Centre Ave have?
Some of 1420 Centre Ave's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 Centre Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1420 Centre Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 Centre Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1420 Centre Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1420 Centre Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1420 Centre Ave does offer parking.
Does 1420 Centre Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 Centre Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 Centre Ave have a pool?
No, 1420 Centre Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1420 Centre Ave have accessible units?
No, 1420 Centre Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 Centre Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1420 Centre Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1420 Centre Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Maiden Bridge & Canongate Apartments
100 White Hampton Ln
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
The Penn at Walnut on Highland
111 S Highland Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
The Alden South Hills
5492 Youngridge Dr
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
Hot Metal Flats
2900 Sidney St
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Fifth Avenue Apartments
6401 5th Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Grandview Pointe
1411 Grandview Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
Heinz Lofts
300 Heinz St
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
University Commons
382 South Bouquet Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Monroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Jefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghBloomfieldEast Liberty
Squirrel Hill NorthSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity